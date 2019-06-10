Monday, June 10, 2019Back to
Google Stadia: Separate publisher subscriptions will launch over Stadia Pro

Stadia executive Phil Harrison likened the subscription to buying HBO on top of an existing cable TV pack.

tech2 News StaffJun 10, 2019 14:35:05 IST

At the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in March this year, Google unveiled its new cloud gaming service called Stadia. Google said that Stadia will be a gaming platform for everyone and will let users play high-end games without the need to purchase expensive gaming consoles or make high-end gaming PCs. All of the renderings of the games will be done in Google Cloud using specialised AMD graphics. However, at the event, Google refrained from spilling any more beans.

Now, at a pre-E3 2019 conference, Google last week revealed more information about the gaming service, announcing that the primary monthly subscription pack for Stadia will be priced at $10 and it will include several game titles at launch. It will be available from November in a few selected countries.

Google Stadia: Separate publisher subscriptions will launch over Stadia Pro

Stadia controllers.

And now, Stadia executive Phil Harrison has just let slip another interesting nugget of information, according to which, besides the Stadia Pro subscription service, there will also be publisher-specific subscriptions. Harrison revealed this in an interview during a YouTube livestream of E3 2019.

As of now, it is unclear how exactly the two subscriptions will work but Harisson likened it to buying HBO on top of an existing cable TV package.

Harrison also said that all publishers may not have the subscriptions, but "for some of the publishers who have bigger catalog and more significant line-ups” may have additional subscriptions to their products.

From what is known about Stadia’s launch game line-up as of now, the publishers with the largest number of games on the list are Ubisoft, Bethesda and Square Enix.

You can read our detailed covered of E3 2019 here:

