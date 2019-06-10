tech2 News Staff

Microsoft’s Xbox E3 2019 press conference had many surprises including a new video from Halo: Infinite. We were also looking forward to some more news, especially about Halo: The Master Chief Collection for PC. And Microsoft did deliver with the pricing of the entire collection.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection consists of Halo: Reach, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2 Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST and Halo 4. Halo 3: ODST is priced at $5 whereas the rest of the games are priced at $10. All the games will be available on the Microsoft Store and Steam. Essentially, all the games will cost a total of $55 which is way more than its price of $30 on the Xbox One. The details were announced in a blog post by Xbox.

The games won’t be launched together but it will take a staggered approach as and when they are ready. It’s going to start with Halo: Reach that comes out in June. Gamers can also take the alternative route of playing the games using the newly announced Xbox Game Pass for PC that currently has an introductory pricing of $5 per month.

Apart from the pricing reveal, Xbox had a strong presence at this year’s E3 with announcements around Project Scarlett, the next generation of the Xbox console and its Project xCloud cloud gaming service.

