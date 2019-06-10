tech2 News Staff

George R.R Martin's Elden Ring, which is an action role-playing title developed in association with Microsoft, has been finally announced at the Xbox E3 Conference being held in Los Angeles. The game will be arriving on Xbox, PC and PlayStation 4, although the exact date is not known as of yet.

Apart from the Game of Thrones creator, Hidetaka Miyazaki, who is known for the Dark Souls series is also involved in the game to a large extent. While the trailer of the game has does not give much information about the game, earlier leaks have described it as an open-world experience where you explore various kingdoms.

Developer FromSoftware says that this is the biggest game they have worked upon and rumour has it that Elden Ring was being worked upon for the last three years. It was one of the two major titles being worked upon by the developer, the other being Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Bandai Namco will be publishing the game.

Apart from that Microsoft also announced that its next-gen console Xbox Scarlett will launch Holiday 2020, coinciding with the release of Halo Infinite. This new Xbox is said to be 4X more powerful than the Xbox One X and will come alongside a follow-up to the Xbox Elite controller.

