tech2 News Staff

Microsoft has acquired yet another gaming studio, Double Fine Productions, under Xbox Gaming Studios. Double Fine is known for games such as Psychonauts, Brutal Legend and Broken Age.

The announcement was made at Microsoft’s Xbox E3 2019 press conference. Double Fine President and CEO Tim Schafer appeared on stage to reveal the acquisition. The studio released a video assuring that its existing commitments will still be fulfilled. By commitments, it means the crowdfunded release of Psychonauts 2 that’s coming out on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. However, Double Fine’s future platform focus will be Xbox and PC.

"Under the leadership of industry veteran Tim Schafer, Double Fine has been a beacon of creativity and spirit in game development for almost 20 years with classic games like Psychonauts, Brutal Legend and Broken Age," Matt Booty, Head of Microsoft Xbox Game Studios, said in a statement as reported by IANS.

Following the announcement, a new gameplay trailer of Psychonauts 2 was also released.

Microsoft has been on a game studio buying spree for some time. Last year, the company had announced the acquisition of multiple studios including Compulsion Games (We Happy Few), Ninja Theory (Hellblade), Playground Games (Forza Horizon) and Undead Labs (State of Decay). Currently, the total number of development studios under Xbox Gaming Studios is 14.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.