Microsoft’s latest acquisition by Xbox Gaming Studios is Double Fine Productions

Double Fine founder Tim Schafer said, “nothing about us is going to change at all” in a video

tech2 News StaffJun 10, 2019 13:41:20 IST

Microsoft has acquired yet another gaming studio, Double Fine Productions, under Xbox Gaming Studios. Double Fine is known for games such as Psychonauts, Brutal Legend and Broken Age.

The announcement was made at Microsoft’s Xbox E3 2019 press conference. Double Fine President and CEO Tim Schafer appeared on stage to reveal the acquisition. The studio released a video assuring that its existing commitments will still be fulfilled. By commitments, it means the crowdfunded release of Psychonauts 2 that’s coming out on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. However, Double Fine’s future platform focus will be Xbox and PC.

"Under the leadership of industry veteran Tim Schafer, Double Fine has been a beacon of creativity and spirit in game development for almost 20 years with classic games like Psychonauts, Brutal Legend and Broken Age," Matt Booty, Head of Microsoft Xbox Game Studios, said in a statement as reported by IANS.

Following the announcement, a new gameplay trailer of Psychonauts 2 was also released.

Microsoft has been on a game studio buying spree for some time. Last year, the company had announced the acquisition of multiple studios including Compulsion Games (We Happy Few), Ninja Theory (Hellblade), Playground Games (Forza Horizon) and Undead Labs (State of Decay). Currently, the total number of development studios under Xbox Gaming Studios is 14.

Microsoft announces Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 for $199.99 at E3 2019

Jun 10, 2019
Xbox E3 2019 press conference’s duration is going to be under two hours

Jun 07, 2019
Microsoft’s Project xCloud rumoured to be more powerful than Google Stadia

Jun 06, 2019
Microsoft has unveiled a new State of Decay 2 expansion named Heartland

Jun 10, 2019
Cyberpunk 2077 will be released in April 2020, featuring Keanu Reeves

Jun 10, 2019
Microsoft announces Xbox One successor 'Project Scarlett' releasing in 2020

Jun 10, 2019

Ladybug swarm: Massive ladybug migration several kilometers wide picked up by radar

Jun 10, 2019
World Oceans Day 2019: UN makes a push for gender equality in ocean protection, conservation efforts

Jun 08, 2019
Jet fuel and diesel can now be made from plastic bags, water bottles & daily waste

Jun 07, 2019
World Food Safety Day 2019: Ending hunger, preventing disease, promoting sustainable agriculture are India's focus areas, says expert

Jun 07, 2019