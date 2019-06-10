Monday, June 10, 2019Back to
Microsoft announces Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 for $199.99 at E3 2019

Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 comes with a USB type-C port, Bluetooth and a rechargeable battery

tech2 News StaffJun 10, 2019 11:47:40 IST

While Microsoft has been busy making announcements regarding its upcoming titles, and also its next-gen Xbox console, but one thing that has caught everyone's attention is Xbox Elite controller.

The new Wireless controller from Xbox called Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, has been completely re-engineered as per Microsoft. Among improvements are the new adjustable tension thumbsticks for better precision. The paddles and trigger grips have also been updated for faster firing, says the company.

Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 comes with a USB type-C port, Bluetooth and a rechargeable battery that is said to last up to 40 hours per charge. The controller has itself been redesigned to include a wrap-around rubberized grip.

Microsoft said that it will be taking pre-orders for the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 soon and that it will be available on 4 November in 24 countries, with a price starting at $179.99 (approx. Rs 12,431).

In more news related to Xbox, Microsoft Corp unveiled its next-generation Xbox console, known as “Project Scarlett,” which is set to hit store shelves during the 2020 holiday season.

The console will show up to 120 frames per second, or twice the average TV, and include a solid-state drive, Microsoft said, allowing games to load much faster than on its older mechanical hard drives.

