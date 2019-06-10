Monday, June 10, 2019Back to
Microsoft announces its xCloud game streaming service will arrive in October for Xbox

Using your Xbox One as a server, you can stream your entire Xbox One library on a variety of devices.

tech2 News StaffJun 10, 2019 09:40:15 IST

After Google brought the cloud-based gaming platform to centre stage with its Stadia, industry leaders such as Microsoft went into full throttle to introduce its own game streaming service called xCloud. At Microsoft's E3 2019 conference, we now have a timeline for when this service will be previewed to consumers and it is this October.

Microsoft Xbox E3 2018.

To recall, this is not the first time we are hearing about xCloud. The company had briefly demoed the service back in March and played games such as Forza Horizon 4 streaming from the company’s Azure datacenters to an Android device. At E3, Microsoft has said that the console streaming service will “turn your Xbox One into your own personal and free xCloud server.”

What this means is that using your Xbox One as a server, you can stream your entire Xbox One library on a variety of devices. As of right now, Microsoft is still mum on the pricing and exact release date for the service.

Google's Stadia was announced for a monthly fee of $10, which would enable you to stream games at 4K resolution and HDR quality at a frame rate of 60 fps with 5.1 surround sound. Google will add free games to the service later that will be covered by the monthly subscription.

