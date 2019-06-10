Monday, June 10, 2019Back to
Microsoft has unveiled a new State of Decay 2 expansion named Heartland

More details about the expansion will soon follow and there isn’t any release date yet.

tech2 News StaffJun 10, 2019 12:29:57 IST

Developer Undead Labs has revealed a new expansion to its open-world zombie survival game State of Decay 2. It’s called Heartland and the developer claims that it’s the biggest expansion yet.

Microsoft has unveiled a new State of Decay 2 expansion named Heartland

State of Decay 2 Heartland expansion.

State of Decay 2 is primarily a survival horror game set in an open-world that has zombies with single-player and multiplayer modes. Published by Microsoft Studios, it’s a sequel of State of Decay that came out in 2013. Players have to scavenge for items and it has a co-op mode that allows teaming up with three other players.

In Heartland, there are two new stories in the expansion and a new map to explore and eventually conquer. There’s a new settlement in the game that picks up from the previous State of Decay and the survivor stories will be unique to the map. Things will keep changing according to how the player plays the game.

The trailer shows the two simultaneous stories present in the game and what kind of environment players can expect in the expansion. No release date was mentioned in the trailer.

State of Decay 2 is available on Microsoft Windows and Xbox One.

