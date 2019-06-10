Monday, June 10, 2019Back to
Square Enix has revealed all the official platforms of Marvel's Avengers

More details about the upcoming game will be revealed at Square Enix’s E3 presentation.

Jun 10, 2019 09:39:16 IST

Official details about the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers game is starting to slowly pour out. Square Enix confirmed that the game will be releasing on Google Stadia, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Square Enix has revealed all the official platforms of Marvels Avengers

Marvel's Avengers at E3 2019.

The news came out from the official Twitter account of Marvel’s Avengers. It posted a photo of the promotional banners of the game put up at the E3 2019 arena. This is probably the first time we're seeing Google Stadia being mentioned as a launch platform along with PC and consoles.

This comes a day before Square Enix’s E3 presentation that’s scheduled on 11 June at 6.30 am IST where the game will be officially unveiled with a trailer and probably some gameplay as well. Marvel’s Avengers is being developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal, and it’s being published by Square Enix.

Although there hasn’t been any official announcement about the game, E3 organiser ESA had accidentally posted the details on its website. The description read: “Embrace your powers and join key members of the development team at Crystal Dynamics and the creative team at Marvel Games as they talk exclusively about the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers. This is the defining Avengers gaming experience: an epic action-adventure that combines cinematic storytelling with continuous single-player and co-operative gameplay. Assemble in teams up to four players, master extraordinary abilities, customise your heroes to fit your playstyle, and combine powers to defend an ever-expanding world under constant threat.” It has now been taken down.

We are looking forward to what Square Enix has in store for us and considering that it’s a Marvel game with the Avengers, we are quite excited.

