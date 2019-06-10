Monday, June 10, 2019Back to
Cyberpunk 2077 will be released in April 2020, featuring Keanu Reeves

CD Projekt Red’s upcoming open-world RPG Cyberpunk 2077 comes out on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

tech2 News StaffJun 10, 2019 11:07:31 IST

At Microsoft’s Xbox E3 2019 presentation, CD Projekt Red released a new cinematic trailer of its upcoming open-world RPG Cyberpunk 2077. Followed by the trailer, the highly successful gaming studio brought in Keanu Reeves, who’s also playing a character in the game, to announce the release date. Cyberpunk 2077 releases on 16 April, 2020.

Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077.

Reeves is playing Johnny “Rockerboy” Silverhand who isn’t new to the game’s universe. This is yet another character who's named John or Johnny that Reeves is playing. Silverhand was actually present in the previous Cyberpunk 2020 game that was released back in 1988. Thought to be dead earlier, it seems like good ol’ Rockerboy is back.

After the announcement of the release date, the store pages of Cyberpunk 2077 went live. Currently, there’s a Standard and Collector’s Edition. The Standard Edition costs $60 whereas the Collector’s Edition will cost somewhere around $250.

In the Standard Edition, buyers will receive a case with reversible cover art, a “world compendium” that gives information about the entire setting of the game, “postcards from Night City” stickers, and a game map. Digital goodies include the game’s official soundtrack, an art booklet, digital copy of the Cyberpunk 2020 PnP sourcebook and desktop and mobile wallpapers.

The ones buying the Collector’s Edition will be receiving awesome merchandise from the game, including everything from the Standard Edition. The additional items include a Collector’s Edition box, a 10-inch statue of V (game’s protagonist), hardback art book, metal pin set, embroidered patches and an annotated copy of “A Visitor’s Guide to Night City”, sealed inside an “NCPD Evidence Bag”.

Cyberpunk 2077 Collector's Edition.

Cyberpunk 2077 Collector's Edition.

Cyberpunk 2077 is releasing on 16 April, 2020 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. There won’t be any physical copies of the game for PC in the US. The physical copy is only present in the Collector’s Edition. However, countries where boxed PC games are sold (like India), a digital code will be present. The game can be pre-ordered on Steam and GOG, and it will soon be coming to the Epic Games Store.

