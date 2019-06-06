Abhijit Dey

Google has revealed all the details about its upcoming game streaming service Stadia today at its special Stadia Connect presentation. The primary monthly subscription pack is priced at $10 and it will include several game titles at launch. It will be available from November in a few selected countries.

Stadia is a game streaming service that will allow users to stream and play games on several supported devices without needing a powerful gaming PC or console. The service will enable gamers to play games on any Chrome browser, Chromecast Ultra dongle or a Pixel 3 smartphone including Pixel 3a (using the Stadia app). It was initially announced at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) this year.

Stadia Pro and Stadia Founder’s Edition pricing

For a monthly fee of $10, gamers will be able to stream games at 4K resolution and HDR quality at a frame rate of 60 fps with 5.1 surround sound, in the Stadia Pro subscription plan.

There’s a premium Stadia Founder’s Edition that can be pre-ordered at a price of $130. It includes a limited-edition ‘Night Blue’ Stadia controller, Chromecast Ultra, three months of Stadia Pro subscription pack, exclusive Stadia username, buddy pass for a friend to try Stadia Pro for three months and the full Destiny 2 game including the latest expansions.

A free tier will also be coming out in 2020 that will be limited to 1080p and 60 fps streaming with stereo sound, but its details and pricing haven’t been revealed it.

Supported games

There are about 31 games supported in Stadia from 21 different publishers for now. Since this is only a streaming service, users will have to own the supported games in order to play them using the service. Only Destiny 2 will be included in the Founder’s Edition without any additional cost.

Google will add free games to the service later that will be covered by the monthly subscription. The following list of supported games will eventually increase as more titles are announced at E3 2019.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Baldur’s Gate 3

Borderlands 3

Darksiders Genesis

Destiny 2

DOOM 2016

DOOM Eternal

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Farming Simulator 19

Final Fantasy XV

Football Manager

Get Packed (Stadia exclusive)

GRID

Gylt (Stadia exclusive)

Just Dance

Metro Exodus

Mortal Kombat 11

NBA 2K

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Rage 2

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Samurai Shodown

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

The Crew 2

The Elder Scrolls Online

Thumper

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Tomb Raider Definitive Edition

Trials Rising

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

Minimum requirements and device support

For the best experience with 4K, HDR, 60 fps and 5.1 surround sound, users will need a bandwidth of 35 Mbps. Google’s minimum bandwidth requirement is 10 Mbps that will deliver 720p, 60 fps and stereo sound.

To play the games, Google has its own Stadia controller that’s priced at $70. Users don’t necessarily need to buy one since the service supports virtually every standard HID controller out there. However, the advantage of the Stadia Controller is that it will directly connect to Google’s servers rather than going through the device on which users are streaming.

For now, games can be streamed from any Chrome web browser on any PC, laptop or tablet. In phones, users will be able to play games using the Stadia app but for now, Google has only announced support on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a. The company hopes to expand to other phones and platforms in the future, as per a report on The Verge.

Availability

Google Stadia will be rolling out in 14 different countries and territories starting from November.

We are just a few days away from E3 2019 kicking off and it looks like Google has dropped the first big news of this week. The cloud gaming industry is going to see more action when Microsoft reveals its Project xCloud service at its Xbox E3 press conference that is rumoured to be more powerful than Google Stadia.

While the idea of cloud gaming or ‘Netflix for gaming’ sounds impressive, we haven’t yet seen a public demo of how well these services hold up against latency (Is Google waiting for Microsoft to do it first?). This has been the biggest obstacle for years that has held it back from becoming mainstream, but it has improved over time.

In the next few days, we’ll know Microsoft’s take on cloud gaming and eventually Sony’s version, later in the year, who recently partnered with Microsoft for its own cloud gaming service.

The cloud gaming service industry saw consumers spend about $387 million in 2018, according to an IHS report. It forecasts that it will turn into a $2.5 billion industry in five years. Big tech companies are investing in this industry and it can only get better henceforth.

