Kapil Dev-captained India’s 1983 World Cup team have appealed to the protesting wrestlers not to take extreme steps such as immersing their medals into the holy river Ganga. The team issued a statement on Friday where they said they’re ‘distressed’ and ‘disturbed’ by their manhandling by the police.

Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, other wrestlers and their supporters have demanded the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment of female grapplers including a minor. Two FIRs have been lodged against Sharan Singh but despite being booked under the non-bailable POCSO Act, he’s not been arrested.

On 28 May, the wrestlers were prevented from moving towards the new Parliament site. They were violently detained for violation of law and order in trying to hold a protest opposite the new Parliament building. Subsequently, the protest site at Jantar Mantar was cleared.

Two days later, on 30 May, the wrestlers said they will immerse their Olympic and Asian Games medals into the Ganga. However, they were persuaded against it by khap and farmer leaders. The wrestlers and supporters agreed to give the government five days notice to act.

“We are distressed and disturbed at the unseemly visuals of our champion wrestlers being manhandled. We are also most concerned that they are thinking of dumping their hard earned medals into river Ganga,” a statement released by the 1983 World Cup winning team to news agency PTI read.

“Those medals have involved years of effort, sacrifice, determination, and grit and are not only their own but the nation’s pride and joy. We urge them not to take any hasty decision in this matter and also fervently hope that their grievances are heard and resolved quickly. Let the law of the land prevail,” the statement read.

The statement has been issued by a team that comprised of skipper Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Mohinder Amarnath, K Srikanth, Syed Kirmani, Yashpal Sharma, Madan Lal, Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Sandeep Patil, Kirti Azad and current BCCI president Roger Binny.

