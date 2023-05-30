India’s top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Asian Games champion Vinesh Phogat, who are protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment have said that they will “immerse their medals” in the river Ganga in Haridwar at 6 PM on Tuesday.

The protesting wrestlers added that after immersing their medals they will sit on an indefinite hunger strike at India Gate in New Delhi.

“These medals are our lives, our souls. There would be no reason to live after throwing them in the Ganga today. So, we will stage a hunger strike until death at India Gate after that,” their statement read.

The statement from the wrestlers comes two days after they were detained by Delhi Police after a violent scuffle as they prepared to stage a protest outside the new Parliament building in New Delhi. Later, the police also dismantled the protest site of the wrestlers in Jantar Mantar where they have been agitating since 23 April demanding action against the WFI chief.

The police have also filed an FIR against the wrestlers on the charges of rioting.

Brij Bhushan has been accused of sexual harassment by seven wrestlers including a minor.

