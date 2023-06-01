A Khap Mahapanchayat held in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday decided that a delegation will meet President Droupadi Murmu to seek justice for wrestlers demanding action against BJP MP and outgoing Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestlers have accused Brij Bhushan for sexual abusing female grapplers.

The ‘mahapanchayat’ was called by Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Naresh Tikait, a day after he and other farmer leaders managed to convince some of India’s top wrestlers from immersing their World and Olympic medalshan into the Ganga river. The wrestlers had expressed dismay over police inaction against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who has been booked under the non-bailable POCSO Act.

Naresh Tikait, head of the Balyan Khap, witnessed the mahapanchayat being attended by khap leaders from Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi.

At the mahapanchayat, Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson for the BKU, said the khaps will hold another meeting in Kurukshetra on Friday where more decisions will be taken. “Representatives of the khaps will meet the President and the government in support of the wrestlers and the fight will continue till they get justice,” he said.

“We will meet the president and the government and if they do not take any decision (on Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh), we will take the next step,” Rakesh Tikait said without elaborating.

There was no mention of when they were going to meet the President of India.

Asked to comment on the Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s statements in the media, Tikait quipped, “The person who has cases registered against him under the POCSO Act has been given the liberty to talk while the government is not saying anything.”

On Tuesday, Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat went to Haridwar with their supporters to throw their medals in the Ganga. However, they relented after khap and farmer leaders sought five days time to address their grievances.

Singh has repeatedly denied all charges against him. On Wednesday he said he would hang himself if a single allegation is proved against him.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha holds demonstrations in Punjab, Haryana

Farmers, under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, held demonstrations at many places in Punjab and Haryana.

The farmers also submitted memorandums to deputy commissioners and sub divisional magistrates, demanding Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh be arrested.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) had called for nationwide demonstrations. It had given the protest call to “secure the democratic right to protest by the Indian wrestlers and all other sections of society” and to demand Bhushan Sharan Singh’s arrest.

In the memorandum addressed to President Murmu, the SKM urged her to direct the Union government to immediately grant the women wrestlers permission to continue their sit-in at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

“We are submitting this memorandum to your high office to act expeditiously to protect the honour of daughters of India and put an end to this sordid saga that has brought great shame to the nation and her people,” said the memorandum.

Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said his outfit held protests at 16 places, including Sangrur, Patiala, Mansa, Barnala, Moga, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Ludhiana and Tarn Taran.

In Amritsar, farmers held a protest outside the office of the deputy commissioner and burnt Bhushan Sharan Singh’s effigy.

In Haryana’s Hisar, farmers burnt the effigy of the Centre in front of the mini secretariat and protesters also held demonstration, while in Ambala, they shouted slogans against the government.

‘Haryana govt should take up the issue with Centre’

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda asked the BJP-led Haryana government to not sit like “mute spectators” but instead take up the matter with the Centre.

“The wrestlers who have brought laurels for the country have not been given justice in the matter. The fact that these wrestlers were forced to contemplate to immerse their medals in the Ganga river is shameful for the country. These players represent the country and I too had appealed to them not to immerse their medals,” said Hooda the former Haryana chief minister.

“It is unfortunate the way our players are being treated. We are standing behind them,” Hooda said.

Mamata Banerjee takes to the streets in Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came out in support of protesting wrestlers and stated she will fight till they get justice.

Banerjee described the wrestlers’ struggle as “a struggle for life, justice, and independence’.

“I will request the wrestlers to continue their movement. This fight is for life, for independence, for humanitarian justice,” Banerjee said.

She led a candle march from the statue of Gostha Pal, the first captain of India national football team at the Kolkata Maidan to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Mayo Road-Dufferin Road crossing.

