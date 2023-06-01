The protesting wrestlers have been changing their demands, alleged the Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexually harassing seven female wrestlers including a minor.

Addressing a press conference in Gonda, Singh said, “When the wrestlers sat on a dharna at Jantar Mantar on 18 January, they had put forward some demands. After some days, the demands were changed. They are changing their demands. I had asked women, wrestlers, what I did to them and when and where, but there is no concrete statement on this.”

“Police are probing the matter. Let it complete. Whatever comes in it, I will act accordingly, I request you with folded hands that unnecessary questions should not be asked to me,” he added.

He reiterated that if the charges levelled against him by women wrestlers were proven in the Delhi Police probe, he would hang himself.

Replying to a question, the Kaiserganj MP said, “I have nothing to do with who is saying what against me and reacting to it is not going to be of any help.”

On Tuesday, Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat went to Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar along with their supporters to immerse their medals in the Ganga. However, they were coerced into delaying it for five days as farmer leaders tried diplomatic measures.

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against Singh. The first FIR relates to allegations by a minor wrestler and has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the second is related to outraging modesty of women.

(With inputs from PTI)

