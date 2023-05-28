The wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar might have been brought to a forceful end by the Delhi Police on Sunday when Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik were detained amid violent scuffles. Delhi Police claimed the trio and rest of the supporters were violating law and order after they breached the security cordon while trying to move towards the new Parliament building for a ‘Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat’.

“They have been detained for violating law and order. We will take legal action after inquiry in due course of time,” said Dependra Pathak, Special CP, Law and Order.

Amid chaotic scenes at Jantar Mantar, wrestlers and police officers shoved and pushed each other when Vinesh Phogat and her cousin sister Sangeeta Phogat tried to go past the barricades.

Vinesh, two-time World Championships medallist, provided strong resistance and Sangeeta clung to her cousin sister while lying on the road as the struggle continued.

This is how our champions are being treated. The world is watching us! #WrestlersProtest pic.twitter.com/rjrZvgAlSO — Sakshee Malikkh (@SakshiMalik) May 28, 2023

Sakshi Malik recorded the dramatic exchange between the security forces and the Phogat sisters. She tweeted it with the caption, “This is how our champions are being treated. The world is watching us!”

यौन शोषण करने वाला गुंडा बृज भूषण आज संसद में बैठा है और हमें सड़क पर घसीटा जा रहा है।

Sad day for Indian sports pic.twitter.com/ckAPmbtl4S — Sakshee Malikkh (@SakshiMalik) May 28, 2023

Right after, the wrestlers and supporters were pushed into buses and taken to an unknown location. The police then began clearing the protest site by removing the cots, mattresses, cooler fans and the erected tarpaulin ceiling.

VIDEO | Police removed tents and other installations set up by wrestlers at Jantar Mantar earlier today. pic.twitter.com/t8pFhW3dcN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 28, 2023

With the wrestlers being taken away, Phogat sarcastically claimed, “naya desh mubarak ho (congratulations on new India!)” in a dig at the government’s slogan amid inauguration of a new Parliament building.

The wrestlers had resumed their agitation against Wresting Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on 23 April, demanding his arrest. The wrestlers have accused Brij Bhushan of sexually harassing several women grapplers.

The Delhi Police had heightened security at Jantar Mantar, which is almost two kilometres from the new Parliament site. Thousands of police personnel were deployed and multiple layers of barricades were in place in Lutyens Delhi.

The wrestlers had announced they would go ahead with the Mahapanchayat at any cost. Police had made it clear on Sunday morning that no protester will be allowed to move towards Parliament since they had not been granted permission for the ‘Mahapanchayat’ and the wrestlers should not be involved in any “anti-national activity”.

Farmers from neighbouring states were also prevented from breaching state borders. Additionally, some JNU students claimed they were denied access to Jantar Mantar as well.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.