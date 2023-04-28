Virender Sehwag, Sania Mirza and Rani Rampal have come out in support of protesting wrestlers and demanded swift action from the authorities in order to ensure justice is served. The outpouring of support for the wrestlers comes a day after Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha came down heavily on the wrestlers for hitting the streets.

The wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat have accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and intimidation.

बहुत दुःख की बात है की हमारे champions जिन्होंने देश का बड़ा नाम किया है , झंडा लहराया है , हम सबको इतनी ख़ुशियाँ दी हैं, उन्हें आज सड़क पर आना पड़ा है।

बड़ा संवेदनशील मामला है और इसकी निष्पक्ष जाँच होनी चाहिए। उम्मीद है खिलाड़ियों को न्याय मिलेगा। pic.twitter.com/A8KXqxbKZ4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 28, 2023

Sehwag tweeted, “बहुत दुःख की बात है की हमारे champions जिन्होंने देश का बड़ा नाम किया है , झंडा लहराया है , हम सबको इतनी ख़ुशियाँ दी हैं, उन्हें आज सड़क पर आना पड़ा है। बड़ा संवेदनशील मामला है और इसकी निष्पक्ष जाँच होनी चाहिए। उम्मीद है खिलाड़ियों को न्याय मिलेगा। (It is saddening that our champions, who have brought laurels for the country, brought us happiness, are being forced to hit the streets for justice. It is a sensitive matter and it should be thoroughly investigated. Hope the athletes get justice).”

Mirza, who reached the semi-finals of the Rio Olympics and won six major titles in tennis, tweeted: “As an athlete but more as a woman this is too difficult to watch. They’ve brought laurels to our country and we have all celebrated them, with them.”

As an athlete but more as a woman this is too difficult to watch .. they’ve brought laurels to our country and we have all celebrated them , with them .. if you have done that then it’s time to now stand with them in this difficult time too .. this is a highly sensitive matter… pic.twitter.com/7mVVyz1Dr1 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 28, 2023

“If you have done that then it’s time to now stand with them in this difficult time too. This is a highly sensitive matter and serious allegations. I hope whatever the truth is, justice is served – sooner rather than later.”

Indian women’s hockey team star Rani Rampal tweeted, “extremely painful to see our renowned wrestlers demanding justice on the streets of India. It tears me apart to see my fellow athletes in this situation who have worked hard in their lives and won great laurels for our beloved country. They deserve justice.”

More power to the wrestlers standing up for what's right. Your voices and actions are important in making a positive change. They deserve justice. #IStandWithMyChampions — Sardar Singh (@imsardarsingh8) April 28, 2023

Former India men’s hockey team captain Sardar Singh tweeted, “More power to the wrestlers standing up for what’s right. Your voices and actions are important in making a positive change.”

Earlier, India’s only two individual Olympics gold medallists Neeraj Chopra and Abhinav Bindra had extended support.

Other sportspersons who extended support include cricketers Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, former cricketers Navjot Singh Sidhu and Kapil Dev.

Indian athletes are always our pride not only when they get medals for us… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 28, 2023

Sakshi, Vinesh are India’s pride. I am pained as a sportsperson to find pride of our country coming out to protest on the streets. I pray that they get justice.#IStandWithWrestlers pic.twitter.com/hwD9dKSFNv — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 28, 2023

Shocking that 9 women of recognition complained & no FIR is registered. it’ll be a tear on the cheek of time in Indian history…… Any country that insults their women icons is hurting its own pride , these women have brought laurels to the nation. They have given wings to the… pic.twitter.com/cKZgCxKKQo — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) April 28, 2023

India’s cricketing legend Kapil Dev comes out in support of wrestlers’ protest. pic.twitter.com/GdaEQunaR6 — Kaushik Raj (@kaushikrj6) April 28, 2023

The wrestlers have been sitting in at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi since last weekend.

On Friday, the Supreme Court will be hearing the plea by seven wrestlers seeking registration of FIR against the WFI president. The SC noted that there are serious allegations that are contained in the petition by wrestlers. The apex court also issued notice to Delhi Police pertaining to the plea filed by the wrestlers.

Over the last four days, the wrestlers have slept and trained at the protest site.

Speaking after an executive committee meeting of the IOA, PT Usha had said, “Our feeling is that for sexual harassment complaints, IOA has a committee and athletes’ commission. Instead of going to the street (again), they should have come to us, but they have not at all come to IOA.”

