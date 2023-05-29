Wrestlers' protest: 'Haunted by horrifying images', Abhinav Bindra reacts to grapplers being detained by Delhi Police
On Sunday, India’s most prominent wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik were all detained by Delhi Police.
Abhinav Bindra, India’s gold medallist at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, recalled that he was ‘haunted’ by the horrifying photos of the protesting wrestlers, after they were detained by Delhi Police on Sunday.
“Last night was sleepless, haunted by the horrifying images of my fellow Indian wrestlers protesting. It’s high time we establish independent safeguarding measures across sporting organizations. We must ensure that if such situations arise, they are dealt with utmost sensitivity and respect. Every athlete deserves a safe and empowering environment,” tweeted Bindra on Monday.
On Sunday, India’s most prominent wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik were all detained by Delhi Police, a bit over a month after the wrestlers had started protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual assault allegations.
The wrestlers had planned march towards the new Parliament building in New Delhi and organise a Mahila Mahapanchayat on Sunday. This would have coincided with the inauguration of the Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The wrestlers had left Jantar Mantar on Sunday, but were eventually detained once they crossed the barricades.
Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and India football team captain Sunil Chhetri are some of the sportspersons to have taken to Twitter to question the treatment of the wrestlers.
While Chopra called the treatment of the wrestlers ‘saddening’, Chhetri said it was ‘absolutely’ barbaric’ that the wrestlers had to endure this.
