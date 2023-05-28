Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra condemned the way India’s top wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik were detained on their way to the new parliament building on Sunday.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the now world no.1 men’s Javelin thrower expressed sadness at the treatment meted out to the athletes who have brought laurels to the country in the past and wondered if there was a better way to deal with the situation.

“यह देखकर मुझे बहुत दुख हो रहा है | (I feel saddened to see this) There has to be a better way to deal with this,” he tweeted.

The wrestlers, who have been protesting at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi to demand the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly sexually harassing seven women grapplers including a minor, had set on a march to the new parliament building, which was also inaugurated only today, for a women’s ‘Mahapanchayat’.

The police claim that the wrestlers were detained for breaching the security cordon by trying to push through the barricades at the protest site.

“They have been detained for violating law and order. We will take legal action after an inquiry in due course of time,” said Dependra Pathak, Special CP, Law and Order.

Jantar Mantar saw scenes of total chaos as police tried to get hold of wrestlers and they resisted very strongly, trying to make their way to the women’s ‘Mahapanchayat’ scheduled at the new Parliament.

The strong friction as the wrestlers resisted detention was recorded by Sakshi Malik, who shared the visuals on her Twitter handle as well.

This is how our champions are being treated. The world is watching us! #WrestlersProtest pic.twitter.com/rjrZvgAlSO — Sakshee Malikkh (@SakshiMalik) May 28, 2023

The police after detaining the wrestlers removed the tents put in by the protester and cleared off the agitation site at Jantar Mantar.

VIDEO | Police removed tents and other installations set up by wrestlers at Jantar Mantar earlier today. pic.twitter.com/t8pFhW3dcN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 28, 2023

The police action has attracted criticism from various quarters.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also joined in those criticising the manner in which the wrestlers were rounded up.

“Strongly condemn the way Delhi Police manhandled Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers. It’s shameful our champions are treated in this manner,” she tweeted.

Strongly condemn the way Delhi Police manhandled Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers. It’s shameful our champions are treated in this manner. Democracy lies in tolerance but autocratic forces thrive on intolerance and quelling of dissent. I demand they be immediately… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 28, 2023

Communist Party of India highlighted how on one hand the wrestlers were detained while the man they were protesting was seated in the new parliament on the other.

“Delhi Police have detailed women wrestlers! Medal-winning wrestlers were bundled into buses and detained for fighting sexual harassment while the man accused will be sitting in the new parliament building. Shame!”

Democracy is not grand buildings or pompous speeches but respect of rights & freedoms enshrined in constitution. The Modi government might have inaugurated a new parliament building today. But on the streets, its police showed what it really thinks of democracy. #WrestlersProtest pic.twitter.com/0lD2IqE0kw — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) May 28, 2023

