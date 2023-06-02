The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been accused of demanding sexual favours and molestation in the FIRs registered against him with the Delhi Police. Two FIRs were registered against the WFI president on 28 April after India’s top wrestlers including Olympic medallists Sakshee Malikkh, Bajrang Punia and World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat launched a protest against the politician on 23 April at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The details of the FIRs, which have now emerged in the media, include allegations of demanding sexual favours, incidents of inappropriate touching which include touching the breasts and intimidation.

The two FIRs have been lodged under IPC Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 34 (common intention) which account for a jail term of one to three years.

The first FIR includes the complaints of the six adult wrestlers and also includes the name of the WFI secretary Vinod Tomar, while the second FIR includes allegations made by the father of a minor and also invokes Section 10 of the POCSO Act.

The FIR under the POCSO Act provides for five to seven years of imprisonment.

As per the FIRs, the incidents took place in India and abroad from 2012 to 2022.

The minor in her complaint has stated that Brij Bhushan held her tightly “pretending to take a picture” and also “brushed his hands against her breasts,” reported the Indian Express.

The minor also alledged that “She clearly told the accused (Singh) she had already told him that she was not interested in having any sort of physical relationship and that he should stop stalking her…”.

One of the complainants in the FIR has alleged that “One day while I was out for dinner in the hotel restaurant, the accused (Singh) called me separately to his dinner table…to my utter shock and surprise and without my consent, placed his hand on my breast and groped me and then slid his hand down to my stomach. To my disbelief, the accused (Singh) did not stop there and again moved his hand upwards to my breast. He groped my breast and then slid down his hand to my stomach and then back to my breast repeatedly for 3-4 times.”

Another complainant has stated that “While I was lying down on the mat, the accused (Singh) came near me and to my shock and surprise leaned in and, in the absence of my coach, without seeking my permission pulled up my T-shirt, placed his hand on my breast and slid it down my stomach on the pretext of examining/checking my breathing.”

“On my visit to the federation office… I was called into the room of the accused (Singh)… my brother, who was accompanying me, was categorically asked to stay back…The accused (Singh), upon the departure of other persons, closed the door… pulled me towards himself and tried making forceful physical contact with me.”

One of the complainants has alleged that wrestlers decided to not go for food alone as “the accused (Singh) was always on the lookout to engage in inappropriate talk/gestures.”

In another complaint that is part of the FIR, a wrestler alleged that “He (Brij Bhushan) made me talk to my parents on the phone, since at that time I did not possess a personal mobile phone…the accused (Singh) called me towards his bed where he was sitting and then all of a sudden, he hugged me forcefully without my permission.”

“To further fulfil his sexual intentions, he also tried to bribe me by offering to buy me supplements which I may require as an athlete in exchange for sexual favours.”

One of the wrestlers has alleged in the FIR that she was warned about repercussions in future tournaments if she did not cooperate.

“On the pretext of getting a picture clicked with me, he pulled me towards him by my shoulder… to protect myself, I tried moving away from the accused (Singh)… Since I was not comfortable with the behaviour of the accused of forcing me, I, in order to escape, (his) clutches, repeatedly resisted his attempts and tried to push him away to which he (threatened): “Zyada smart bann rahi hai kya…aage koi competition nahi khelne kya tune (Acting too smart? You don’t want to be considered for tournaments in the future?)?”

WFI chief Brij Bhushan has denied all allegations, and on Wednesday said that he “will hang” himself if even a “single allegation against me is proven.”

