Modi@72 LIVE updates: Eight cheetahs to be released in Kuno National Park on PM Modi's 72nd birthday

Modi@72 LIVE updates: After a gap of 74 years, India on 17 September became home to cheetahs once again. Eight cheetahs — five males and three females — made the journey from Africa’s Namibia. They were then taken to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno-Palpur National Park

17 September 2022 will go down in history – one that not only the PM but the rest of the country will remember for days to come.

It is going to be a birthday like no other. Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 72 on Saturday and while there might be no cake, balloons or havans, there is a grand plan in place.

She also wished that the nation-building campaign being carried out by him continues to progress.

Amit Shah wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi a very happy birthday. He also wished him good health and long life from God.

He asserted that the government is leaving no stone unturned to realise the dream of a 'New India' which is not dependent on any country to fulfill its needs, especially those related to security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is making India one of the strongest and most respected countries in the world, said Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at an event in New Delhi on Friday.

Rajnath Singh said that Modi has given unprecedented strength to progress and good governance in the country under his leadership and has given new heights to India's prestige and self-respect all over the world.

He also added that Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav is going to start from today and asked everyone to participate in this campaign.

Rajnath Singh tweeted that many events and programs are being held across India on the occasion of PM Modi’s birthday.

Narendra Modi’s impact is greater than his electoral draw. He has powered a civilisational shift in India in a manner never seen before except during the freedom struggle and the national movement

“It is imperative to reduce the logistics cost in India for improving the competitiveness of Indian goods both in domestic as well as export markets. Reduced logistics cost improves efficiency cutting across various sectors of the economy, encouraging value addition and enterprise,” said a statement by the PMO.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the need for a national policy was felt since the logistics cost in India is high compared to other developed economies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the National Logistics Policy (NLP) on Saturday at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

The special chartered cargo flight, carrying eight cheetahs from Namibia, has landed at the Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

Pankaj Singh wished a happy birthday to PM Modi and wished that he remains healthy ‍and attains a long life‍ and serve the nation with his well-known spirit of 'Aharnish Sevamahe'.

On the occasion of PM Modi's 72nd birthday today, eight cheetahs flown in from Namibia will be released in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park. MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan said, "No greater gift for MP than the fact that the cheetahs from Namibia are coming to Kuno National Park. They had gone extinct & it's a historic step to reintroduce them. This is the biggest wildlife incident of this century. This will rapidly boost tourism in MP."

Basavaraj S Bommai wished PM Modi on his birthday. He also prayed for a long life and good health for the Prime Minister.

Cow vaccination camps to prevent animals from lumpy skin disease will also be organised, Poonia said on Friday.

He said a blood donation drive and camps to arrange artificial limbs for differently-abled will be held among the initiatives planned.

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia said has said the party's state unit will celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday as 'Seva Pakhwada' from 17 September to 2 October, during which various events to help the needy will be held.

Officials battled heavy rain, inclement weather and some blocked roads to complete the preparations for Modi's programme to release the big cats in their new home in Kuno.

The animals are being flown from Gwalior to Kuno in Sheopur district, 165 km away, in an Air Force helicopter, and the journey will take about 20-25 minutes, an official said.

The cheetahs will be flown to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is celebrating his birthday, will release three of them in quarantine enclosures of the park at 10.45 am.

Prime Minister will participate in the SHG Sammelan being organised at Karahal, Sheopur. The Sammelan will witness the attendance of thousands of women Self Help Group (SHG) members/community resource persons that are being promoted under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM).

Cheetahs - brought from Namibia - are being introduced in India under Project Cheetah, which is world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project.

Since assuming power in May 2014, Narendra Modi has launched several schemes aimed at the welfare of women. On the PM’s 72nd birthday, we look at the efforts he has made to better the lives of India's nari.

"From today, a campaign for cleanliness has started in Indian Railways, Post offices, Telecom, IT and other departments of the country. The way PM Modi has made politics a medium of service. Cleanliness too is a great synonym for service," Vaishnaw told reporters here.

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took part in the 'Swachhata Pakhwada' at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station on Saturday.

On the occasion of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's seventy-second birthday I have written to him to offer my warmest good wishes and prayers for his continued good health. https://t.co/R2zAYvnkBi

The Lama wrote to PM Modi to offer his warmest good wishes and prayers for his continued good health.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Earlier visuals of the 8 cheetahs from Namibia being brought out of the special chartered cargo flight that landed in Gwalior this morning. Indian Air Force choppers,carrying the felines, are enroute Kuno National Park where they'll be reintroduced today pic.twitter.com/R2UV36N8E1

Eight cheetahs from Namibia were brought out of the special chartered cargo flight that landed in Gwalior this morning.

Sher Bahadur Deuba, the Prime Minister of Nepal wished PM Modi on his birthday. He also wished for his good health and long life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Kuno where he will release 8 cheetahs into the Kuno National Park.

Shah also said that with the parallel coordination of welfare of poor, good governance, development, national security and historical reforms, the Prime Minister has fulfilled his resolve to establish 'Maa Bharati' again at the top of the world.

At the KNP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is celebrating his birthday on Saturday, will release three of the cheetahs in quarantine enclosures of the park at 10.45 am.

The animals were later taken to Palpur near the KNP in Sheopur district, 165 km from Gwalior, in two helicopters.

A modified Boeing aircraft, which took off from the African country Friday night, carried the cheetahs in special wooden crates during the around 10-hour journey.

Two helicopters carrying eight cheetahs reached Palpur near Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, following their arrival in Gwalior from Namibia in a special plane as part of the programme to reintroduce the feline in India seven decades after it was declared extinct in the country.

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya participates in the Blood Donation Camp at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital to donate blood as part of country wide 'Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav' pic.twitter.com/BMCPhe7jZW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 72nd on Saturday, has a packed schedule for the day as various events have been planned – from releasing cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National park to delivering important speeches at four events.

At the same time, BJP is also set with plans to make PM Modi’s birthday historic. While the party aims to create a record of maximum COVID-19 vaccine inoculations, it will also embark on 21-day “Seva and Samarpan” campaign.

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will inaugurate an exhibition on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life and leadership at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

Similar exhibitions will also be held in other states also.

The announcements were made by party general secretary and MP Arun Singh who informed that the party would hold celebrations starting tomorrow till 2 October.

“There will be exhibitions throughout the country on the life and leadership of PM Modi. Party president JP Nadda will inaugurate the exhibition at BJP headquarter and a similar type of exhibition will be there in other states too,” he said while addressing the media.

He said that the party will dedicate the Prime Minister’s birthday to the welfare of the poor in the form of a ‘Seva Pakhwada’. “The celebration will be in three categories. First, Sewa, in which health camps, blood donation camps, vaccinations centres etc. Our workers will be on booths in these camps to help people in getting done their booster dose and health checkups,” he said.

“PM Modi’s vision of TB-free India by 2025 will also be included in this. Our leaders and workers will adopt a patient for a year and keep a routine check on their health and need,” Singh added.

The party will also carry out a cleanliness drive on the occasion along with planting trees.

“Cleanliness drive will be carried out. PM Modi always focuses on cleanliness therefore there will be many cleanliness drives will be taken. Also, we will plant 10 lakh peepal trees at our booths as peepal tree is a great source of oxygen,” he said.

Moreover, a large number of people send their wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday using the NaMo App from where wishes can be sent to PM Modi by recording a video message or a photo that can be directly uploaded on the app.

NaMo App has added some special modules this year including a chance to include the entire family in one greeting and ‘Gift of Seva’ which allows users to choose an area where they would like to take a pledge.

The users will also be able to pick moments from PM Modi’s life that they most connect with from the virtual exhibition hosted on NaMo App and create a short video which can be shared on social media using the app.

NaMo app also brings to its users a specially created module where they can make micro-donations ranging from Rs 05 to Rs 100 for an initiative of their choosing.

Narendra Modi App, popularly known as the NaMo App, is a comprehensive repository of information and achievements in the context of India and the Prime Minister and makes for a one-stop solution to receive every update delivered directly to people through the smart device.

Each year, special modules are created that connect the people with each other and also, the Prime Minister.

The innovation this year is the NaMo app users will also get a chance to include their entire family in one greeting before they send it to the PM. A personalised e-card can be shared with every family member where they can add their message before finally uploading it to be sent to PM Modi.

Family at home, the one at worker’s booth, professional office family, class in school or neighbourhood, there can be a personalised e-card for every family.

Every year, a virtual exhibition on PM Modi’s life is hosted on the NaMo App that features the challenges he faced, the innovative ideas he used to overcome them and how he was instrumental to growth – first in Gujarat as the CM and then for India as the Prime Minister.

This year, using advanced technology, people will be able to pick the moments from PM Modi’s life that they most connect with and create a short video. This personalised video that every user may create will then be available to share on every social media platform – all using the same NaMo App.

This year a new module is being launched for NaMo App users including BJP workers on the occasion of Prime Minister Modi’s birthday, called ‘Gift of Seva’.

Users will be able to choose and pick an area where they would like to lend a hand and take a pledge.

Every pledge and every “seva” will be recorded using the NaMo App’s interactive and user-friendly interface which will go a long way in inspiring and motivating others to join the effort and strengthen New India’s resolve for progress and development.

Users may pick one or more of the pledges such as TB Mukt Bharat, ‘LiFE: Pro-Planet People’, Blood Donation, Leading Digital India, Swachh Bharat, Vocal for Local to BecomeAatmanirbhar, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat and Catch the Rain.

NaMo App also brings to its users a specially created module where they can make micro-donations ranging from Rs. 05 to Rs. 1,00 for an initiative of their choosing.

Through the module, even those who may not get a chance to gift a Seva to the country physically on PM Modi’s Birthday can do so remotely.

BJP workers and people can choose from several areas where they can make a micro-donation to strengthen the efforts being made in that direction. These include Swachh Bharat Mission, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Kisan Seva.

