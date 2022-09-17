Modi@72: UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates photo gallery on PM Modi's life

Yogi Adityanath said that the contribution made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the developmental journey of Uttar Pradesh is inspiring for all of us

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated the photo gallery “Story of True Son of Mother India” at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow, on the occasion of 72nd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were also present on this occasion.

Yogi Adityanath said that the contribution made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the developmental journey of Uttar Pradesh is inspiring for all of us. We can see the beginning of India’s current development journey from Kashi.

Adityanath said, “The dreams that our great men saw at the time of independence of the country are being fulfilled today under the leadership of Modi. Today, through the schemes of the government, we are seeing changes in the life of everyone in the society.”

“After so many years of independence, it is a matter of good luck for us that today India has become the fifth economy, leaving behind the economy of England.” he added.

UP CM said that today blood donation camps are being organized across the state. At the same time, Arogya Mela will be organized across the state tomorrow.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the Prime Minister is working tirelessly without taking rest for a day.

Keshav Prasad Maurya added that people of the whole world are surprised by the working style of PM Modi today. UP’s model in India and India’s model in the world is becoming popular today.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done the work of launching hundreds of schemes for the poor. During the COVID-19 period, he worked to save people.

Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra said that the vision of PM Modi should continue to be available to us countrymen.

With inputs from agencies

