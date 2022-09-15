Narendra Modi’s gift to India on his birthday: The National Logistics Policy that will benefit 22 million people

Currently, high logistics costs in India bring down the competitiveness of domestic goods in the global market. The National Logistics Policy is aimed at promoting the seamless movement of goods across the country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to have a busy birthday. Along with welcoming eight cheetahs being brought from Namibia to India, he will also launch the National Logistics Policy on 17 September.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that the policy is aimed at promoting the seamless movement of goods across India. It will focus on areas like process re-engineering, digitisation and multi-modal transport, according to The Economic Times. Addressing the members of the Board of Trade, Goyal said, “On September 17, the prime minister is going to release the country’s logistics policy.”

Let’s take a closer look at what the policy is about and what are its goals.

What’s the National Logistics Policy?

The policy was first introduced in 2020 during the Budget speech by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

As per a report by CNBC-TV18, currently, high logistics costs in India bring down the competitiveness of domestic goods in the global market. According to Goyal, the country spends around 13 to 14 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) on logistics costs.

While countries like Germany and Japan, which are known for their developed logistics infrastructure and systems, spend just around eight to nine per cent of the GDP on logistics costs.

The logistic sector has more than 20 government agencies, 40 Partner Government Agencies (PGA), 37 export promotion councils, 500 certifications, over 10,000 commodities and a $160-billion market size, reports Economic Times.

It also involves 200 shipping agencies, 36 logistics services, 129 Inland Container Depots (ICD), 166 Container Freight Stations (CFS), 50 IT ecosystems, banks and insurance agencies.

According to PTI, the government has, in the past, emphasised on the need to reduce logistics costs in the country.

What are the aims of the policy?

According to the World Bank Logistics Index of 2018, India is ranked 44th in logistics costs, far behind countries like the United States and China which are at the 14th and 26th positions, respectively.

The COVID-19 pandemic coupled with dependence on road transportation and under-utilisation of railways and sea networks along with poor infrastructure has led to the spiking costs of logistics in India over the years, reports The New Indian Express.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry stated that the logistics sector provides livelihood to more than 22 million people and the new policy is aimed at improving the sector by facilitating 10 per cent decrease in indirect logistics costs, which will enable the growth of five to eight per cent in exports.

On 17 September, PModi will announce four major steps under the policy, reports CNBC-TV18. These are:

Integration of Digital System (IDS): Under this, 30 different systems of seven different departments will be integrated including the road transport, railway, customs, aviation, foreign trade and commerce ministries. These departments will have their own digital data which will be integrated under IDS. This is expected to improve shorter cargo movement.

Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP): Similar to IDS, this system will also be utilised for smooth cargo movement.

Ease of Logistics (ELOG): Under this, the new policy will simplify the rules and the logistics business will be eased.

System Improvement Group (SIG): This system will be used to monitor all logistics-related projects regularly and will facilitate the removal of any hurdle.

Additionally, the policy will also aim at skill development. The policy is also expected to generate employment.

Are logistics companies seeing a boost in stocks?

Yes.

According to Moneycontrol, some major logistics companies are already feeling the impact ahead of the launch of the National Logistics Policy.

Shares of TCI Express, GATI, Aegis Logistics, Allcargo, Mahindra Logistics and Snowman Logistics surged four to eight per cent in the morning trade on 14 September.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.