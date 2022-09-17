‘One woman from every rural home to be part of SHG campaigns run by Centre’: Modi

Over the last few years, the Centre has been working to create new possibilities for women entrepreneurs in the rural economy focussing on women living in the smallest of villages

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reiterated his promise to help keep the flag of women power flying by providing assistance to Self Help Groups and aiming to have at least one woman from every rural household associated with various government campaigns on women empowerment.

“In the last eight years, we have helped in every way to empower Self Help Groups. Today, more than 8 crore women across the country are associated with this campaign. We aim to have at least one sister from every rural household associated with this campaign,” PM Modi said at an event organised by Self Help Groups in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur. He was accompanied by MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

Over the last few years, the Centre has been working to create new possibilities for women entrepreneurs in the rural economy focussing on women living in the smallest of villages. Through its ‘One District, One Product’ the government has been trying to take local products from every district to big markets, so that rural women can successfully eke out a livelihood.

The prime minister highlighted the huge difference between the India of the last century and the “New India” of this century, which has been known to represent ‘Nari Shakti’. “In today’s New India, from the Panchayat Bhawan to Rashtrapati Bhavan, we can see successful women all across the country,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister turned 72 on Saturday with wishes pouring in for him from various state chief ministers, political leaders and even from abroad.PM Modi arrived back in the country in time for his birthday celebrations after addressing the 22nd summit of the influential eight-member grouping — the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation being held at Uzbekistan.

He announced that the month of September is being celebrated as Nutrition Month in the country.

“To commemorate Nutrition Month, with the efforts taken by India, the United Nations has declared the year 2023 internationally as the year of coarse cereals,” the PM informed the crowd mostly comprising women who had turned up in large numbers at the program in Sheopur to catch a glimpse of the PM on his special day.

