Modi's love for animals: 5 endangered animals that got a new lease of life by PM's efforts

New Delhi: India has rewritten history with the arrival of eight cheetahs from Namabia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the big cats at two release points in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.

The release of the wild cheetahs by the Prime Minister in Kuno National Park is part of his efforts to revitalise and diversify India’s wildlife and its habitat.

For the unversed, the cheetah was declared extinct from India in 1952. The introduction of Cheetah in India is being done under Project Cheetah, the world’s first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project.

ये दुर्भाग्य रहा कि हमने 1952 में चीतों को देश से विलुप्त तो घोषित कर दिया, लेकिन उनके पुनर्वास के लिए दशकों तक कोई सार्थक प्रयास नहीं हुआ। आज आजादी के अमृतकाल में अब देश नई ऊर्जा के साथ चीतों के पुनर्वास के लिए जुट गया है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 17, 2022

Also, the historic reintroduction of cheetahs in India is part of a long series of measures for ensuring sustainability and environment protection in the last eight years which has resulted in significant achievements in the area of environment protection and sustainability.

It is also worth mentioning that the coverage of Protected Areas which was 4.90 per cent of the country's geographical area in 2014 has now increased to 5.03 per cent. This includes an increase in Protected Areas in the country from 740 with an area of 1,61,081.62 sq km in 2014 to present 981 with an area of 1,71,921 sq km.

The release of wild cheetahs today testifies another great endeavour of PM Modi-led government to revitalise and diversify India's wildlife.

Cheetahs are back in India after seven decades. For the first time after 1952, cheetahs will be once again roaming in the wilds of India.

As many as 50 cheetahs will be introduced in the country in five years.

Rhinos

Poaching of rhinos has reduced significantly since 2014. Between 2014 and 2020, there has been an increase of 38 per cent in the number of rhinos in India.

Rhinos are now fearlessly moving the jungles of India. In 2014, there were 2,600 rhinos which has increased to 3,600 by 2020.

Asiatic Lions

The population of Asiatic Lions has shown a steady increase with a population of 674 individuals with an increase rate of 64 per cent from the 411 lions in 2015.

हमारे यहाँ एशियाई शेरों की संख्या में भी बड़ा इजाफा हुआ है। इसी तरह, आज गुजरात देश में एशियाई शेरों का बड़ा क्षेत्र बनकर उभरा है। इसके पीछे दशकों की मेहनत, research-based policies और जन-भागीदारी की बड़ी भूमिका है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 17, 2022

Leopards

In 2020, India had 12,852 leopards as compared to the previous estimate of 7,910 conducted in 2014. More than 60 per cent increase in population has been recorded.

Tigers

India is home to 52 Tiger Reserves covering approximately 75,000 Sq Km area in 18 States with approximately 75 per cent population of the wild tiger at global level. India achieved the goal of doubling the numbers of tiger in 2018 itself, four years in advance from the targeted year 2022.

The Tiger Population in India has increased 33 per cent from 2,226 in 2014 to 2,967 in 2018.

Tigers की संख्या को दोगुना करने का जो लक्ष्य तय किया गया था उसे समय से पहले हासिल किया है। असम में एक समय एक सींग वाले गैंडों का अस्तित्व खतरे में पड़ने लगा था, लेकिन आज उनकी भी संख्या में वृद्धि हुई है। हाथियों की संख्या भी पिछले वर्षों में बढ़कर 30 हजार से ज्यादा हो गई है: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 17, 2022

The budgetary allocation for tiger conservation has increased from Rs 185 crore in 2014 to Rs 300 crore in 2022.

Forest and tree cover has increased by 16,000 square kms in the last four years. India is among few countries in the world where forest cover is consistently increasing

There has also been an increase in the number of community reserves. From just 43 in 2014 their numbers are more than 100 in 2019.

Image credit: @BJP4India

