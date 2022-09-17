Modi @72: ‘Creator of One India,’ says Adityanath in glowing tribute to PM on birthday

Among the chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, Prime Minister Modi is arguably closest to Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh CM. The two are often seen brainstorming together when the PM happens to visit UP

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the “creator of One India…an ideal nation” as the PM celebrated his 72nd birthday on 17 September, Saturday. Back from a successful stint at the 22nd summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, wishes poured in for PM Modi from across the political spectrum to mark the occasion.

“In the past eight years, New India has emerged for the world to see. The trust put forth in the PM as the symbol of people’s aspirations and an icon of Indianness has been consolidated. Over the past eight years, PM Modi’s vision has established India as a great power,” Adityanath wrote in an article published in a leading daily on the occasion of the Prime Minister’s birthday.

Among the chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, Prime Minister Modi is arguably closest to Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh CM. The two are often seen brainstorming together when the PM happens to visit UP— one of India’s largest states with the maximum number of lawmakers in the Lok Sabha. PM Modi has often publicly praised Adityanath for his UP model of governance, especially mentioning the decreasing rate of crime and the improvement in the law and order situation after the BJP came to power in the state for a second straight term.

Emphasising PM Modi’s long journey often replete with challenges, Adityanath pointed out that he had turned them around into opportunities to create “a new India” and serve nearly 135 crore Indians through his progressive ideas, though never forgetting his humble beginnings. Besides focussing on building the country as an economic superpower and manufacturing hub, the Prime Minister has also successfully taken India to the global stage and made a name for the country at various international summits and groupings. India’s foreign policy now has “global welfare” at its core forcing countries like the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, China and Russia to sit up and take notice, he wrote. The country’s contribution to battling the Covid-19 pandemic under the guidance of its prime minister also did not go unnoticed by the larger and developed countries of the world.

Besides economic development in the both the public and private sector, Adityanath highlighted the PM’s focus on the “personal sector” for the citizens of the country—translating into housing, electricity, education, working towards jobs for all, healthcare and cleanliness. The ‘Swaach Bharat Abhiyan’ became a reality in the country under the prime minister’s able guidance, he wrote.

Giving him credit for steering the world’s largest vaccination drive after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country and the world at large, Adityanath indicated that it was the Prime Minister who had provided a “security net” for the people of the country by working out schemes to ensure their health and livelihood during one of the worst public health emergencies that India had seen so far.

