'Kartavya Diwas': Know what PM Modi was doing on his previous birthdays

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday today released eight wild cheetahs which were brought from Namibia

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 72nd birthday today, 17 September, 2022. For the Prime Minister, birthday is no special day but another occasion of duty and service – a ‘Kartavya Diwas’.

For PM Narendra Modi nation comes first and his development works, benefitting people of all walks of lives especially those on grassroot level, are taking the country to new heights.

Back in 2016, the Prime Minister had said that when it comes to work, he is a “workaholic”. “My work is my relaxation. I never get tired of working. The opposite tires me,” he had said.

On his 72nd birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today released eight cheetahs that were brought to India’s Madhya Pradesh from Namibia on Saturday morning.

After that the Prime Minister addressed a convention of self-help groups in Madhya Pradesh. He usually celebrates his birthday with his mother in Gujarat but this year was different.

“Normally I meet my mother on my birthday and seek her blessings; today so many mothers of Madhya Pradesh have blessed me,” PM Modi said.

He had also said once, “I can promise you. If you work 12 hours, I will work for 13. If you work 14 hours, I will work for 15 hours. Why? Because I am not a ‘pradhan mantri’, but a ‘pradhan sevak’.”

In 2016, PM Modi had said “zeal to fulfil dreams of 125 crore Indians” keeps him in a mission mode.

Responding to a query during his first townhall interaction with people, Prime Minister Modi said Indians who live in foreign countries do talk about ‘jetlag’, but he doesn’t get tired.

“He (the questioner) asked me how I travel so much and then (straightaway) go to office. I have been asked this question by many people for several years ‘don’t you get tired’… 125 crore countrymen, their dreams, their conditions … I remain connected with them from heart. Therefore, I see that whatever time I have, strength I have, I should devote to them… some people say you have so much energy so you do this much work. This is a wrong arithmetic… once you know this much work has to be done, this is my mission, energy start coming on itself,” PM Modi said.

Birthday for PM Modi means selfless service

Former Gujarat minister Vasanbhai Ahir said that for Prime Minister Narendra Modi work is a priority. “Once we all were sitting. I told him that its my birthday on Wednesday. So can I not attend the Cabinet meeting? So he said a no and said that why do we need to celebrate our birthday? Whoever wants to celebrate will do so. We have to priorities our work and perform our duty diligently.”

How PM Modi dedicated every birthday in the service of the nation

2014

The first year after he became the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi celebrated his birthday by visiting his mother in Gujarat. He went to Gandhinagar, sans any security to meet his mom.

On the occasion, she donated Rs 5,001 to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for flood-hit Jammu and Kashmir. On that day, he also hosted a special dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping who was in Ahmedabad back then.

2015

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 65th birthday by visiting Shauryanjali, which was a military exhibition to mark the golden jubilee of the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

The Prime Minister had tweeted of the visit, “Spent time at Shauryanjali, a commemorative exhibition on Golden Jubilee of 1965 war.”

2016

On his 66th birthday, PM Modi visited his hometown Gandhinagar to meet his mother. He tweeted in Hindi: “Mother’s love and blessings are the basic essence of life,” along with two pictures of him and his mother.

That year also saw him inaugurate multiple schemes in Limkheda and also taking part in a function in Navsari where he distributed aid among the differently abled people.

2017

On this day in 2017, the Prime Minister had inaugurated the Sardar Sarovar Dam at Kevadia in the Narmada district of Gujarat. He dedicated the Dam to the nation almost six decades after its foundation stone was laid by former PM Jawahar Lal Nehru.

The 2017 celebration also saw him visit the residence of Marshal of Indian Air Force Arjan Singh who had died on 16 September, 2017.

2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his parliamentary constituency Varanasi and celebrated the special day with school children in 2018.

He also gave gifts to these students. Apart from that he prayed at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and also inaugurated several projects worth crores of rupees. PM Modi also addresed a large public gathering.

2019

On his 69th birthday, he once again sought the blessings of his mom and later visited the Sardar Sarovar Dam and released scores of butterflies at Butterfly Garden.

He also visited Cactus Garden and river rafting sports facility in Gujarat’s Kevadia.

2020

Due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic, the PM practiced social isolation, but appealed to the people to keep wearing masks and follow all COVID-19 guidelines to help the country defeat the virus.

2021

PM Modi participated in the 21st Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) virtually on his 71st birthday.

With inputs from agencies

