Cheetah is back: The shocking, unheard story of how this big cat became extinct in India
Cheetah was once found in India but has been extinct since the early 1950s
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 72 today, has a packed schedule for the day as various events have been planned. One of the most important was releasing cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National park.
Cheetah was once found in India but has been extinct since the early 1950s. The species has been badly hit and nearly 13 countries have reported their extinction. However, the story behind the big cat becoming extinct in India goes long back.
In a recent series of tweets, IFS Parveen Kaswan has talked about the how the cheetahs were hunted, maimed, and domesticated for hunting parties in the sub-continent.
When #Cheetah are coming back to #India. A look at how the last of the lots were hunted, maimed and domesticated for hunting parties. Video made in 1939. 1/n pic.twitter.com/obUbuZoNv5
— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 16, 2022
History suggests that cheetahs were in the least conflict with humans. They were rather domesticated and used by hunting parties widely. They were also popularly called ‘hunting leopards'.
The wildlife protection act was passed in 1972 and by then Cheetah was already extinct in India.
Not only cheetah but most of the charismatic animals were hunted in those days by kings and britishers. Until the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 was passed it was very late. Cheetah were already extinct from India. Footage is archive of Wilderness Films India Ltd. 3/3 pic.twitter.com/tlX46F4EXo
— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 16, 2022
Some historical paintings also suggest that cheetahs and lynxes were chained like domestic dogs. Here is a painting from 1878 from Marriane North’s book. The scene is from Alwar in Rajasthan.
The cheetahs were also used to catch antelopes.
Here's a picture of nother hunting cheetah in India from Prince of Wales visit in 1921-22.
According to history, three cheetahs were hunted by King of Koriya (Chhattisgarh) in 1947. It was by 1952 the government of India declared them extinct.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Cheetahs return to India: When animals were brought back from the brink of extinction
India welcomed back cheetahs after they went extinct in the country over 70 years ago. However, other nations have successfully reintroduced animals — such as the wild bison, the lynx, red kites and more — in the past
From Dacoit to 'Cheetah Mitra': The story of Ramesh Sikarwar, raising awareness about the wild cats coming to Kuno
Ramesh Sikarwar, 72, has been roped in by the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department as a 'Cheetah Mitra' to sensitise people on the spotted felines that are being brought to the state from Africa under the Centre's ambitious programme
Two friends, two siblings and more: Who are the eight cheetahs coming to India from Namibia?
India will be home to the world’s fastest land animal again after the feline was declared extinct in the country in 1952. Five female and three male cheetahs are all set to reach Kuno-Palpur National Park on 17 September as part of the reintroduction programme