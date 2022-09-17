Cheetah is back: The shocking, unheard story of how this big cat became extinct in India

Cheetah was once found in India but has been extinct since the early 1950s

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 72 today, has a packed schedule for the day as various events have been planned. One of the most important was releasing cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National park.

Cheetah was once found in India but has been extinct since the early 1950s. The species has been badly hit and nearly 13 countries have reported their extinction. However, the story behind the big cat becoming extinct in India goes long back.

In a recent series of tweets, IFS Parveen Kaswan has talked about the how the cheetahs were hunted, maimed, and domesticated for hunting parties in the sub-continent.

When #Cheetah are coming back to #India. A look at how the last of the lots were hunted, maimed and domesticated for hunting parties. Video made in 1939. 1/n pic.twitter.com/obUbuZoNv5 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 16, 2022

History suggests that cheetahs were in the least conflict with humans. They were rather domesticated and used by hunting parties widely. They were also popularly called ‘hunting leopards'.

The wildlife protection act was passed in 1972 and by then Cheetah was already extinct in India.

Not only cheetah but most of the charismatic animals were hunted in those days by kings and britishers. Until the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 was passed it was very late. Cheetah were already extinct from India. Footage is archive of Wilderness Films India Ltd. 3/3 pic.twitter.com/tlX46F4EXo — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 16, 2022

Some historical paintings also suggest that cheetahs and lynxes were chained like domestic dogs. Here is a painting from 1878 from Marriane North’s book. The scene is from Alwar in Rajasthan.

The cheetahs were also used to catch antelopes.

Here's a picture of nother hunting cheetah in India from Prince of Wales visit in 1921-22.

According to history, three cheetahs were hunted by King of Koriya (Chhattisgarh) in 1947. It was by 1952 the government of India declared them extinct.

