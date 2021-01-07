JEE Advanced 2021 exam on 3 July, 75% marks eligibility criteria scrapped, says Ramesh Pokhriyal

The exam dates for IIT JEE Advanced is usually announced in September and the entrance exam is conducted in the month of May. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the announcement was delayed

IIT JEE Advanced 2021 will be conducted on 3 July. This year, the entrance exam will be organized by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. The announcement was made by Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday, 7 January.

"I wish all the students the very best, all candidates have enough time to prepare for the exam," he added.

While usually, a student should obtain at least 75 percent marks in the Class 12 board exam to appear for Indian Institutes of Technology admission test, the union education minister has announced that IITs has waived off the marks criteria.

In 2020, JEE Advanced was held on 27 September after being rescheduled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The exam dates for IIT JEE Advanced is usually announced in September and the entrance exam is conducted in the month of May. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the announcement was delayed. Furthermore, students seeking admission to IITs and appearing for JEE 2021 had been requesting the education minister for relaxation in the entrance exam.

Earlier, the education minister had announced that JEE Main 2021 will be held in four sessions and announced that the dates for the first session that will be held in February between 23 and 26.

The second session will be taking place on 15, 16, 17 and 18 March, 2021. The third session will be held from 27 to 30 April, 2021, while the fourth and the last session will be conducted between 24 and 28 May, 2021.