The provisional answer key of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 is set to be released at 10 am on 10 October by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur. Once released, candidates can view the provisional answer key by visiting the official website at http://www.jeeadv.ac.in/.

The copy of the candidates’ responses will be out on the official website at 5 pm on 5 October, according to Indian Express. After the provisional answer key is out on 10 October, applicants can raise objections till 5 pm on 11 October. For every challenge they raise, candidates have to pay Rs 500.

Steps to view JEE Advanced 2021 provisional answer key:

― Visit the official website at http://www.jeeadv.ac.in/

― Click on the link for the provisional answer key that is available on the main page

― View the answer key to confirm your responses

― Save and download a copy for use in the future

The JEE Advanced 2021 final answer key, as well as results, are scheduled to be released on 15 October. The results will be out in the form of a scorecard. The JEE Advanced 2021 scorecard will include details such as subject-wise marks, percentage, category and rank.

A rank list will also be released for the JEE Advanced exam, which will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in the examination and category. After the JEE Advanced results are announced, shortlisted applicants will proceed with the counselling process for seat allotment.

The counselling of JEE Advanced, also known as Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), is a common counselling process for engineering admissions in IIT, NIT, and CFTI. The counselling process will be conducted online this year, as per NDTV.

The JEE Advanced 2021 was held on 3 October as a computer-based exam in two sessions. Paper I was conducted from 9 am to 12 noon while Paper II was held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.