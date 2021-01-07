IIT JEE Advanced 2021 date, eligibility criteria: Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to announce details at 6 pm today

The announcement of the dates will be made by the Union minister on his Twitter and Facebook page

IIT JEE Advanced 2021 dates will be announced by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday (7 January) at 6 pm. The announcement of the dates will be made by the Union minister on his Twitter and Facebook page.

Along with IIT JEE Advanced 2021 dates, Pokhriyal will also announce the eligibility criteria for the entrance test this year.

My dear students,

I will announce the eligibility criteria for admission in #IITs & the date of #JEE Advanced on 7th Jan at 6 PM.

Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/PHvDj2xzd5 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) January 4, 2021

As per a report by Zee Business, the exam dates for IIT JEE Advanced is usually announced in September and the entrance test is conducted in the month of May. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the announcement of dates has been delayed.

A report by NDTV said that students seeking admission to IITs and appearing for JEE 2021 have been requesting the education minister for relaxation in the entrance exam. A number of aspirants have urged for a reduction in the IIT JEE Advanced syllabus, while some have even asked for multiple attempts in the admission test.

For admission to IITs, a candidate has to qualify for JEE Advanced. He/she should have obtained at least 75 percent marks in the Class 12 board exam. For reserved category candidates, the aggregate marks required is 65 percent.

JEE Main is the entrance exam conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes offered in the country, while JEE Advanced is held for admission to IITs. To appear for JEE Advanced, candidates should have qualified JEE Main.

Last week, the Union Education Minister announced the dates for CBSE class 10 and 12 board examination 2021. The exams will commence from 4 May and the results will be declared on 15 July.