JoSAA counselling registration begins today at josaa.nic.in; check all details here

The registration window will remain active till 25 October.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will begin the registrations for the counselling process for admission in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other government funded institutions from today, 16 October. Candidates can apply for the JoSAA 2021 counselling at the official website at https://josaa.nic.in/.

Steps to register for the JoSAA 2021 counselling:

― Visit the official website at https://josaa.nic.in/

― Click on the link for JoSAA registration that is available on the main page

― Register yourself using the required details and login to the portal

― Complete the choice filling procedure and lock the choices filled in the JoSAA registration form

― Submit the form and save a copy of the same for use in the future

Candidates have to register themselves at the official website for the counselling process in order to part avail the process in the subsequent round as well. No separate registration will be needed for the further rounds of counselling.

Applicants need to complete the JoSAA registration with scanned copies of documents such as their Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets, a valid photo identity proof, their JEE Advanced result, their JEE Main score card and the admit card of the two examinations as well. Three passport size photographs as well as a category/caste certificate, if applicable, are also required for the admission.

The entire counselling process will be held in six rounds. Each round will include several steps such as registration, choice filling, choice locking and seat allotment. This will be followed by the process of fee payment and document verification.

The JoSAA will issue the allotment results after the first round of the counselling process is over. The results are expected to be out on 27 October, after which applicants have to freeze/float the seat allotted to them. Candidates who are interested in the seat allotted to them, need to pay a confirmation fee and then report to their allotted college to complete the admission process.

This year, a total of 114 institutes are participating in the JoSAA including IITs, NITs, GFTIs and other engineering colleges.