IIT Kharagpur to declare JEE Advanced 2021 results tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in

The results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 will be declared tomorrow, 15 October, by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. Once released, candidates can view their results and rank cards by visiting the official website at http://www.jeeadv.ac.in/.

According to Indian Express, the results are expected to be out by 10 am on 15 October.

Steps to check JEE Advanced 2021 results:

― Visit the official website at http://www.jeeadv.ac.in/

― Click on the link for the JEE Advanced 2021 result that is available on the homepage

― Login using the required credentials such as roll number and registration number

― The JEE Advanced 2021 results will appear on your screen

― Check your results and save and download a copy for the future

The final answer key of the exam will also be put out along with the results. The JEE Advanced results will include details such as subject-wise marks, total mark cut-off, CRL rank, and so on. A list of all India toppers will also be released by IIT Kharagpur.

A rank list will also be released for the JEE Advanced 2021 which will be made by taking the marks scored in the exam as well as the category. Candidates have to secure a minimum cut-off to be included in the rank lists.

The shortlisted candidates will continue with the process of the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling, which is set to begin from 16 October.

The candidates will have to register and fill in their preferred choice of institutes and courses. The counselling process will be conducted online only this year.

The registration for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) will also begin on 15 October and continue till 5 pm on 16 October. The AAT 2021 exam will be held on 18 October and the results are expected to be declared on 22 October.

The JEE Advanced was conducted on 3 October as a computer-based test for entrance into IITs.