COVID-19 treatment: Antibody cocktail used to treat Donald Trump is helping patients in India; here's how
Monoclonal antibodies are targeted towards countering a specific antigen, which is nothing but a foreign element that the immune system recognises to be a threat
Vaccine passports key to revive travel but removing inconsistencies essential for global acceptance
The idea behind these vaccination passports has emanated from governments around the globe trying to protect citizens from another outbreak while balancing the need for connectivity and commerce
Centre issues COVID management guidelines for children: No remdesivir, no self-medication of steroids
The guidelines also recommended a six-minute walk test for children above 12 years under the supervision of parents/guardians
Explainer: Will COVID-19 'third wave' impact children more? How to safeguard kids without vaccine?
For protecting children, doctors emphasised on following COVID-appropriate behaviour and insisted that adults must get themselves vaccinated
Coronavirus Live News Updates: India reports 67,208 new cases, 2330 deaths in 24 hrs; active cases at 71-day low
Coronavirus Latest News Updates: A single day rise of 67,208 new coronavirus infections were recorded taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,97,00,313, while the active cases declined to 8,26,740, the lowest after 71 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
Green fungus found in recovering COVID-19 patient: All you need to know about this life-threatening infection
People with compromised immune systems and those recovering or suffering from lung diseases are at a higher risk of developing aspergillosis through spores
Coronavirus News Updates: Sputnik V vaccine soft launch scaled up in Delhi and Mumbai, says Dr Reddy's
Dr Reddy's said registration on CoWIN not open to public yet and it will be open at the time of commercial launch
COVAXIN not made of calf serum, is part of manufacturing process - MoHFW and Bharat Biotech clarify
An RTI petition was submitted by Vikas Patni, on 15 April, 2021, to CDSCO consisted of 12 questions on the vaccines in India.
Covishield dose gap row: Harsh Vardhan says decision was taken unanimously; calls controversy 'unfortunate'
Covishield dose gap row: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan too said the decision to increase the gap “has been taken in a transparent manner based on scientific data”
National AEFI Committee reports first COVID-19 vaccine related death in India
The Committee examined five such cases that took place on 5 February, eight cases on 9 March and 18 cases on 31 March.
Coronavirus LIVE News Updates: UP reduces night curfew from next week; restaurants, malls allowed at 50% capacity
Coronavirus LIVE News Updates: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to give relaxation of two more hours during the night 'corona curfew' across the state from 21 June with the improvement in the COVID-19 situation. From next Monday, the night curfew hours will be effective from 9 pm to 7 am. So far, the restrictions were effective from 7 pm to 7 am the following day
Novavax vaccine leaves Covishield, Covaxin way behind with 90.4% overall efficacy
Likely to be priced at Rs 1,114 per dose in India, Novavax vaccine will be a two-dose jab like the other vaccines
Two COVID-19 vaccine doses highly effective against Delta variant, finds UK study
Two jabs of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine stopped need for in-patient treatment by 96 percent while the Oxford/AstraZeneca stopped 92 percent.
COVID-19 virus moving faster than vaccines, G7 vaccine pledge not enough: WHO
Need clarity on the actual number of doses donated and how long it will take translate pledges into real impact and access.
Single dose of COVID-19 vaccine sufficient for recovered patients, says AIG Hospitals study
The research, which aimed to assess the immunological memory response, was conducted by Hyderabad-based AIG Hospitals on 260 healthcare workers
COVID-19 updates: Bengal, Uttarakhand extend curbs with some relaxations; India logs 70,421 new cases
Meanwhile, the Archaeological Survey of India issued an order stating that all centrally protected monuments, museums and sites will reopen from 16 June
Coronavirus News Updates: 850 oxygen plants being set up from PM-CARES, says DRDO chief; Kerala sees 7,719 fresh cases
Coronavirus Live News Updates: Reddy highlighted during the ''Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Discourse Series'' by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) that the DRDO was prepared to provide all kinds of support including more "flying hospitals" when the need arises in the fight against coronavirus, a DST statement said
Novavax claims large study in US and Mexico finds its COVID-19 vaccine about 90% effective
The vaccine was similarly effective against several variants including the one first detected in the UK, and in high-risk populations
Two years after needle reuse scandal, around 1,500 Pakistani children test positive for HIV in Sindh
Parents say they are doomed as the govt provide antibiotics or multivitamins and they can't afford to buy it themselves.
World Blood Donor Day 2021: Why donations must go on even in the times of COVID-19
The science of manufacturing blood in labs is still elusive to mankind, and it can only come from generous donors.