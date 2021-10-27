JoSAA counselling 2021: Results for round one seat allotment released at josaa.nic.in

Candidates, who have locked their choices during the registration for JoSAA counselling, can now check the results by visiting the official website - https://josaa.nic.in/.

The results for the Round 1 Seat Allotment for admission to IIT, NIT, IIEST, IIIT and other government-funded technical institutes have been released by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). Candidates, who have locked their choices during the registration for JoSAA counselling, can now check the results by visiting the official website - https://josaa.nic.in/.

Steps to view seat allotment results are as follows:

- Go to the official website of JoSAA, https://josaa.nic.in/

- Click on the link that reads, “View Seat Allotment Result – Round 1”

- On the new page, enter your JEE application number, password and security pin

- With a few seconds, the seat allotment result will appear on the screen. Check it

- Download the JoSAA seat allotment list and keep it for future use

Direct link to view the seat allotment list is here: https://josaa.nic.in/Counseling/Root/CandidateLogin.aspx

Candidates, who have registered in JEE (Main) 2021 should use their JEE (Main) application number to log in, as mentioned on the website. However, aspirants who did not register in JEE (Main) 2021 and applied for JEE (Advanced) 2021 can use their JEE (Main) 2020 application number.

If a candidate has registered for JEE (Advanced) 2021, they should use their JEE (Advanced) 2021 password, otherwise, they have to use their JEE (Main) 2021 password.

Candidates who clear the first round of counselling may choose to either lock/freeze their seats or let their seats float. If a candidate is satisfied with the allotted seat, he/she may freeze it. This means that they will not participate in the further rounds of counselling.

If candidates choose to float their seats, it means that they would prefer a seat in an academic program of higher preference and would participate in the next rounds of counselling.

Applicants who want to freeze their seats need to upload the required documents and pay the fee to secure a seat. The last date of payment of the fee is 30 October.

Once the first round of counselling ends, the second round will begin for the seats which are still available. The second list of allocation will release on 1 November while the admission process will begin on 2 November.

For the unversed, only those who have cleared the JEE (Advanced) are eligible for admission to IIT. While candidates who have passed the JEE (Main) are eligible for admission to all other courses.