JEE Main 2021 dates for all four cycles released; register at jeemain.nic.in by 16 January

Candidates will be allowed to edit or make corrections in application form between 19 and 21 January, while the JEE Main 2021 admit card for the first session will be released in February

JEE Main 2021 online registration process has been started by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday.

The registration process began soon after Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced that JEE 2021 will be held in four sessions and even declared the dates for the first session that will be held in February.

Candidates can enrol for the JEE Main 2021 at jeemain.nic.in by 16 January, 2021. The last date to pay fee online is 17 January, 2021.

JEE Main 2021 will be conducted in computer-based test mode only. The Drawing Test for B.Arch will be held in offline (pen and paper) mode. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages including Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, English and Gujarati.

JEE Main 2021 dates

The first session will be held in the month of February. The entrance exam will be conducted from 23 to 36 February, 2021.

The second session will be taking place in the month of March. The dates of JEE 2021 second session are 15, 16, 17 and 18 March, 2021.

The third session will be held from 27 to 30 April, 2021, while the fourth and the last session will be conducted between 24 and 28 May, 2021.

The NTA notification said that fees can be paid for all the four sessions at the same time. However, the amount paid can be taken forward to another session. If a candidate does not want to appear in the session for which fee has already been paid, it will be refunded by NTA.

Candidates will be allowed to edit or make corrections in application form between 19 and 21 January. The JEE Main 2021 admit card for the first session will be released in the beginning of February.

Candidates applying for JEE Main 2021 will be required to pay registration fee online depending upon the category. The fee is different for candidates from India and those from outside the country.

The exam paper of JEE Main 2021 will consist of 90 questions, of which candidates will have to answer 75. There will be no negative marking for the remaining 15 questions. Those appearing for the exam will have to answer 25 out of 30 questions in each section of chemistry, physics and mathematics.

There is no age limit for candidates applying for JEE (Main) 2021. Students who have qualified their class 12 or equivalent examination in 2019, 2020, or appearing in 2021 can register for the entrance exam.

To check JEE Main 2021 exam pattern and number of questions that will be there in the paper along with other details, click here

Steps to apply for JEE Main 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website of JEE Main - jeemain.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab that reads, "Apply for JEE (Main) 2021."

Step 3: Click on New Registration.

Step 4: Read the details and tap on Proceed button.

Step 5: Fill in all the details correctly and submit.

Step 6: Using the application number and password created, login and complete the JEE Main 2021 application form.

Step 7: Scan and upload all the relevant documents, photograph, signature in the correct format.

Step 8: Pay the required application fee and submit.

Here is the direct link to apply for JEE Main 2021