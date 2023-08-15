Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi addresses the nations from the Red Fort ramparts

Independence Day 2023 LIVE News Update: This marks PM Modi's tenth consecutive Independence Day address

FP Staff Last Updated:August 15, 2023 07:37:02 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi addresses the nations from the Red Fort ramparts

PM Narendra Modi. Twitter/@ANI

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Aug 15, 2023 - 07:34 (IST)

Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates

Tricolour receives Rashtriya Salute

After PM Modi unfurls the tricolour, it receives the Rashtriya Salute.

Aug 15, 2023 - 07:27 (IST)

Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates

PM Modi inspects Guard of Honour at Red Fort on 77th Independence Day

Aug 15, 2023 - 07:26 (IST)

Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates

PM Modi greeted inside Red Fort ahead of address

Rajnath Singh, Ajay Bhatt, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari greeted the Prime Minister.

Aug 15, 2023 - 07:23 (IST)

Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates

PM Modi arrives at Red Fort for Independence Day celebrations

Aug 15, 2023 - 07:21 (IST)

Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates

US extends wishes to India on its 77th Independence Day

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wished the people of India a happy 77th Independence Day.

He claimed that India and the United States have a 'strong tie' because the two countries work together to create a world that is open, prosperous, secure, stable, and resilient.

Aug 15, 2023 - 07:20 (IST)

Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates

PM Modi reaches Red Fort ahead of address

PM Modi was greeted by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, and Defence Minister Ajay Bhatt. Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, was presented to the Prime Minister by the Defence Secretary. The Prime Minister will then inspect the Guard of Honour.

Aug 15, 2023 - 07:18 (IST)

Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates

PM Modi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

On the 77th anniversary of India's independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Aug 15, 2023 - 07:16 (IST)

Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates

Amit Shah along with other ministers at Red Fort

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at the Red Fort with other ministers to join the Independence Day celebrations.

Aug 15, 2023 - 07:13 (IST)

Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates

‘Bharat Mata is the voice of every Indian’ says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Aug 15, 2023 - 07:07 (IST)

Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates

PM Modi wishes people on 77th Independence Day

PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!”

Load More

 

On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in the national capital.

This marks PM Modi’s tenth consecutive Independence Day address. PM Modi will give his address at 7:30 am, following the hoisting of the national flag from the ramparts of Delhi’s Red Fort. Around 1,800 individuals from all walks of life have been invited to participate in the Independence Day festivities.

More than 400 Sarpanches from 660 vibrant villages, 250 from the Farmer Producer Organisations scheme, 50 each from the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, 50 Shram Yogis from the Central Vista project, and 50 each primary school teachers, nurses, and fishermen are among the special guests.

Published on: August 15, 2023 06:53:21 IST

TAGS:

also read

Independence Day 2023: Here are India's achievements post-independence
India

Independence Day 2023: Here are India's achievements post-independence

Independence Day 2023: India has seen advancements in several fields including technology, space exploration, healthcare and education

Independence Day 2023: From Neeraj Chopra's javelin feat to Arvind Kejriwal's rise, historical events that shaped India
India

Independence Day 2023: From Neeraj Chopra's javelin feat to Arvind Kejriwal's rise, historical events that shaped India

Independence Day 2023: In 2020, Neeraj Chopra, the Indian track and field athlete, won the first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. At Oregon, during the World Championship of 2022, Chopra bagged silver, again a first for India

Independence day 2023: Unraveling India's road to freedom; A historiographical exploration of its causes
India

Independence day 2023: Unraveling India's road to freedom; A historiographical exploration of its causes

The historiography of this pivotal period is a tapestry woven from the threads of various interpretations, highlighting the complex interplay of political, socio-economic, cultural, and ideological forces that fueled the quest for India's sovereignty