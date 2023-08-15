Independence Day 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi addresses the nations from the Red Fort ramparts

Auto refresh feeds

आप सभी को स्वतंत्रता दिवस की अनेकानेक शुभकामनाएं। आइए, इस ऐतिहासिक अवसर पर अमृतकाल में विकसित भारत के संकल्प को और सशक्त बनाएं। जय हिंद! Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with other ministers at Red Fort to attend Independence Day celebrations pic.twitter.com/Sc3Luf1YNr

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at the Red Fort with other ministers to join the Independence Day celebrations.

On the 77th anniversary of India's independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

PM Modi was greeted by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, and Defence Minister Ajay Bhatt. Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, was presented to the Prime Minister by the Defence Secretary. The Prime Minister will then inspect the Guard of Honour.

He claimed that India and the United States have a 'strong tie' because the two countries work together to create a world that is open, prosperous, secure, stable, and resilient.

Rajnath Singh, Ajay Bhatt, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari greeted the Prime Minister.

On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in the national capital.

This marks PM Modi’s tenth consecutive Independence Day address. PM Modi will give his address at 7:30 am, following the hoisting of the national flag from the ramparts of Delhi’s Red Fort. Around 1,800 individuals from all walks of life have been invited to participate in the Independence Day festivities.

More than 400 Sarpanches from 660 vibrant villages, 250 from the Farmer Producer Organisations scheme, 50 each from the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, 50 Shram Yogis from the Central Vista project, and 50 each primary school teachers, nurses, and fishermen are among the special guests.