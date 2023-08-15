South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to attend G20 Summit in New Delhi, Ambassador Chang Jae Bok confirms

With the G20 Summit barely a month away, the South Korean Ambassador to India Chang Jae Bok on Tuesday confirmed President Yoon Suk Yeol’s participation at the meeting that is slated for 9-10 September.

“Yes, our President is coming to the (G20) Summit which is being held on 9-10 September. We strongly support India’s G20 presidency this year and we hope that the Summit meeting in September will be the highlight and culmination of the G20 presidency efforts by the Indian Government,” the envoy said.

#WATCH | Chang Jae Bok, Ambassador of South Korea to India says, “Yes, our President is coming to the (G20) Summit which is being held on 9-10 September. We strongly support India’s G20 presidency this year and we hope that the Summit meeting in September will be the highlight… pic.twitter.com/MSjmFxXPJm — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2023

As New Delhi gears up for the G20 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Independence Day Speech at Red Fort, said, “Last year at G20 Summit in Bali everyone, including the developed nations, wanted to know of the success of digital public infrastructure. And I said that whatever India has done it is not limited to Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata but in tier-2 and tier-3 cities youth are also making a lot of impact in various fields…there is a courage of conviction in the smallest cities of India…and villages as well.”

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu, during her Independence Day Eve address to the nation, said, “India is playing a crucial role in promoting developmental and humanitarian goals around the world. It has also assumed leadership of international forums, especially the presidency of G-20.”