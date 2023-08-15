India

WATCH: Indian Coast Guard hoists tricolour underwater to celebrate Independence Day 2023

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel hoisted the Indian flag underwater near Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu on 15 August, 2023

August 15, 2023
Underwater hoisting of national flag by Indian Coast Guard personnel near Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu.

As India celebrates its 77th Independence Day on Tuesday, enthusiastic Indian Coast Guard personnel hoisted the national flag underwater.

The video shows ICG personnel standing underwater and paying their respect to the tricolour.

One of the personnel can be seen holding the Indian flag, while others saluting and paying their tributes.

The video has left many people stunned with one user on social media saying, "Deep patriotism."

Others called it "Wow" and "amazing".

