India has taken giant steps in telecom sector, says PM Modi in Independence Day speech

In a resounding address to the nation on the 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India’s remarkable strides in the realm of technology and unveiled ambitious plans for the nation’s digital future.

Speaking from the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of a digitally empowered India and lauded the transformative progress achieved in internet connectivity.

In his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the remarkable transformation in India’s digital landscape. He underscored the rapid strides made in bringing internet connectivity to the remotest corners of the country and internet is reaching to every village, ensuring that the benefits of the digital revolution reach every citizen.

The Prime Minister mentioned the days when internet data tariff rate before 2014 was prohibitively expensive and contrasted it with the present, where India boasts the world’s most affordable internet data rates. He noted that this reduction in costs has resulted in significant savings for every family across the country.

PM Modi also highlighted the Nation’s rapid progress towards 5G rollout and mentioned that 5G rollout is the fastest and has covered more than 700 districts.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister also outlined the ambitious goal of advancing towards 6G technology and talked about the constitution of a dedicated task force to drive this initiative forward.

Key highlights–

-Fastest rollout of 5G services in the world. The 5G services are available in more than 700 districts. The 500 BTSs (3G/4G) are installed per day since 2014, while 5G sites installed at a rate of about 1,000 sites per day.

-Initiatives have been taken to lead the development of 6G standards. PM Modi launched the ‘Bharat 6G Vision’ document, Department of Telecom (DoT) constituted a task-force called ‘Bharat 6G Alliance’.

-India followed the world in 4G, marched with the world in 5G and now aims to lead the world in 6G

Mobile data tariff has reduced from Rs. 269/GB (2014) to Rs. 10.1/GB (2023). Tariff for mobile services reduced exponentially.

-India has the third lowest Avg. Data Tariff (per GB).

-For the North-Eastern Region, Border areas, LWE-affected areas, Aspirational Districts and other remote places, special efforts have been made in providing quality telecom connectivity and infrastructure in our Islands.

-The undersea-cable based Chennai- Andaman & Nicobar (CANI) Project at a cost of Rs. 1,224 crores was commissioned and dedicated to the Nation by PM Modi on August 10, 2020.

-Further augmentation of the telecom network in the A&N Islands, including through increased Satellite bandwidth, has also been done.

-The Kochi- Lakshadweep Islands undersea OFC link at a cost of Rs. 1,072 crore has also been completed and trial traffic started for testing purpose. When complete, it will provide 100 GBPS between Kochi and the eleven islands.

-Implementation of saturation of 4G mobile services in uncovered villages across the country at a total cost of Rs. 26,316 crore.

-The project will provide 4G mobile services in 24,680 uncovered villages in remote and difficult areas.