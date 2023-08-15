'Congratulations India!' World leaders come together to wish Independence Day to Indian citizens

With India celebrating its 77th year of Independence, leaders from across the world have wished the country on its day of getting freedom from the British Raj.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), French President Emmanuel Macron said, “Congratulations to the Indian people on your Independence Day!”

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to France, Macron said, “A month ago in Paris, my friend @narendramodi and I set new Indo-French ambitions all the way to 2047, the centenary year of India’s Independence. India can count on France as a trusted friend and partner, always.”

Expressing gratitude to the French president, PM Modi said, “Thankful for your kind wishes, President @EmmanuelMacron. I fondly recall my visit to Paris and appreciate your passion towards boosting India-France ties.”

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the bilateral relationship between the United States and India is deeper and more expansive than ever as he extended his wishes to Indians on Independence Day.

“On this momentous day, we reflect on the depth and breadth of our strategic partnership, and we celebrate the proud history of the Indian people, who are the key to the bright future we are building together,” Blinken said.

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said, “On behalf of the U.S. Mission in India, I wish you all a very happy and joyous #IndependenceDay2023! Attending my first Indian #IndendenceDay celebration at the iconic Red Fort—an absolute honor.”

“On the auspicious occasion of the 77th Independence Day of India, I extend warm greetings and best wishes to PM @narendramodi ji and to the friendly people of India for continued peace, progress and prosperity @PMOIndia,” said Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal as he wished India on Independence Day.

Similarly, Bhutan, which shares borders with India, congratulated India on its 77th Independence Day.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from New Delhi’s Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day.