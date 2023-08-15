'Public will break arrogance of Ghamandia...': Anurag Thakur's reply to Kharge's 'PM will hoist flag at home' remark

Soon after Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist flat at his home in 2024 in response to PM Modi’s “will return to Red Fort next year” remark, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said that public will break the arrogance of ‘Ghamandia’ alliance once again when the Prime Minister returns to power in 2024.

“Congress had the same before 2014 too but we came (to power) with absolute majority. They said the same before 2019, but PM Modi came back with a full majority again…Those who are called ‘raakshas’ by Congress, the public of this democracy who we consider like God blessed and brought the son of a poor family to the Prime Minister’s post…Public will break the arrogance of ‘Ghamandia’ alliance once again…,” he said.

During his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi vowed to return to Red Fort to present country’s achievements and developments next year.

“The next five years are for unprecedented development. The biggest golden moment to realise the dream of 2047 is the next five years. The next time, on August 15, I will present before you the achievements and developments of the country from this Red Fort,” he said.

Reacting to the statement, Kharge said, “He (PM Modi) will hoist the national flag once again next year, he will do that at his home.”

Kharge added that to say that “I will hoist the flag once again in 2024 is arrogance” and it’s the people who make you win or lose elections.

“Every person says that they will come back again and again after winning. But making you win or lose is in the hands of people, in the hands of voters. To say in 2023, I will hoist the flag once again in 2024 is arrogance. If he keeps making comments on Opposition even on Independence Day, how will he build the nation?,” asked the Congress president.

On Congress president Kharge not attending the Independence Day event at Red Fort, Thakur said,”…If the leader of the main Opposition party and LoP Rajya Sabha doesn’t come, you can imagine the Congress mindset…Today when they are sitting in the Opposition, they are yearning just like a fish without water.”

