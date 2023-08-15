Akshay Kumar is now officially an Indian citizen. Taking to social media, he shared a post that read, ‘Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani,’ and this was on the eve of the Independence Day 2023. The star is being congratulated on social media, especially by his fans. He stated many times during his interviews the circumstances behind taking a Canadian citizenship.

One fan wrote- “Akshay kumar respect button>>>>>>.” Another one said, “Finally…… What a Surprise AK. Happy Independence day.” One more stated- “Akshay sir legend button.”

Akshay Kumar on row over Canadian citizenship

Back in 2019, after receiving backlash for holding a Canadian citizenship, Kumar issued a statement via his official Twitter account, stating that he does not understand the negativity around the subject. The actor drew the ire of the Twitterati when he was seen promoting his film Kesari on Republic Day and when Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested him to to urge people to participate in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

Here’s the actor’s post:

The star is known to be part of many patriotic films such as Airlift, Padman, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, as well as Mission Mangal.

Akshay on his unsuccessful films

Before OMG 2, the actor’s films were not doing well commercially, and this is what he said in a statement, “A film not working at the box office is due to your own fault. The audience has changed and thus you need to change and dismantle yourself. You have to start again because the audience needs to see something else.”

Further sharing a golden piece of advice, Kumar went on to say that this should be taken as an ‘alarm’ to realise that it is time for bringing a change. Taking complete responsibility for his films’ failures, he said, “I am trying to change. But there is no place to blame the audience or anyone else. A film’s poor performance is not because of the audience but because of what you selected.”