India has emerged as 'Vishwa Mitra': A look at key points from PM Modi's Independence Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day 2023 speech from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort was the first of India’s Amrit Kaal and was filled with confidence in the country’s capability, pride for its ability and optimism for the future.

PM Modi’s speech on Independence Day 2023, was more about how he transformed his aspiration for the nation to action.

Addressing from the Red Fort on Independence Day 2014, days after taking oath as the Prime Minister of India, Modi gave a glimpse of his vision for the nation in areas including cleanliness, infrastructure, women empowerment and more.

Today, on 15 August 2023, the Prime Minister under the Tricolour highlighted how far India has come in the last 10 years in every sphere – be it the economy, social indicators, removal of poverty and more.

PM Modi showed in action how when strong governments are formed by strong mandates, they get the strength to reform, perform and transform.

Vishwa Mitra Bharat

Recalling COVID-19 era, PM Modi said India helped different countries during the time of crisis and that the country has emerged as a “Vishwa Mitra” (friend of the world).

Vishwa Mitra Bharat, PM Modi said, India which is a friend to all, an India which pursues a human-centric mode of progress, an India which is the Mother of Democracy – this is a humble and confident India.

“It is also seen in the global initiatives we have taken up – CDRI, Mission LiFE, Solar Alliance and more,” the Prime Minister said.

A millennium lost, a millennium to look forward to

No Prime Minister has so boldly highlighted how a thousand years of India’s development were ruined by slavery and subjugation.

PM Modi said that the coming thousand years will not be like this- and India will rise to newer heights.

Look beyond the conventional

The idea of looking beyond conventions was reflected in several points made by PM Modi during his Independence Day speech.

It was made clear when he mentioned how tier-2 and tier-3 towns are rising; the mention of Self Help Groups; neo-middle class- the message is clear- look beyond big cities and an old school approach.

Indian Economy

The Prime Minister said that in the coming years, India will become the third largest economy in the world.

India’s leap from the 10th spot to 5th position shows the country’s capability. It is corruption and leakages that has put the Indian economy in shackles and eliminating and plugging them would help the country become the 3rd largest economy in the world.

New World Order – India Leading the Global South

The Prime Minister said that today India is becoming the voice of Global South.

With a remarkable contribution towards global supply chain and global economy, India is establishing a new stability that is fruitful for humanity.

Being the biggest democracy in the world, having the diverse and the most energetic demography, and the trust as well as opportunities provided by the government to youths, today not just the citizens of the nation, the whole global order is rallying behind India.

Remembering independence movement

PM Modi began his Independence Day 2023 speech by remembering the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and nation builders who helped in ensuring India’s Independence and development.

He remembered Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, Sri Aurobindo, Swami Dayanand Sarasvati, Rani Durgavati, Mirabai.

Modi against appeasement, corruption, nepotism

In his speech, PM Modi said he wants India to get rid of dynast politics for a stable government.

He reiterated that dynast politics which had paralysed the country in the form of reforms that had impacted the economy. As the citizens voted for a majority and stable government the development pace of the country has grown multifold.

From plugging leaks, to weeding out corruption this has helped the nation’s progress. PM Modi emphasised that the model of developmental governance has gone from protecting few families to all citizens of India.

Women-led Development

PM Modi also highlighted the women-led development in India and said that Indian women are leading the development trajectory.

Women in India are creating a new history of development. PM Modi highlighted the presence of Indian girls in STEM.

The Prime Minister also promised to empower self help groups (SHGs) women members by providing training to drive and repair drones and using it in the agriculture sector. For this, Rs, 13,000 to Rs. 15,000 crore amount has already been announced.

Amrit Kaal

PM Modi spoke about how India, is in the phase of Amrit Kaal, and it is the aspiration of the people that India will realise its true potential for the next 1000 years.

A country that has broken away from the shackles of slavery and the Panch Pran to guide them will only result in progress and development. Today Maa Bharathi has awakened, even the world is a witness to it.

Era of neglect of marginalised is over

In his speech, PM Modi acknowledged that agricultural labourers, street vendors as self-employed have been the key contributors in our collective dream of a ‘New India’. They have a voice that counts.

He stressed that their service and contributions have been recognized fairly by this government in particular.

Manipur

PM Modi stressed that peace is the only way to resolve all disputes in the northeastern state of Manipur.

In his speech on Tuesday, PM Modi mentioned the government efforts to restore peace in the state, it is in contrast with the Independence Day speech of erstwhile PM Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh – both of whom chose to omit any mention of the 1993 Manipur riots – a significant incident that has had a profound impact on the lives of many.

By neglecting to address this issue, they missed an opportunity to acknowledge the concerns and experiences of those affected. It is alleged that more than 1000 people died in those years of conflict but not a word.

PM Modi, however, demonstrated a sense of responsibility and empathy when addressing Manipur, while providing comfort, understanding, and potential solutions.