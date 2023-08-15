Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to return to Red Fort to present country’s achievements and developments next year, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said that to say that “I will hoist the flag once again in 2024 is arrogance” and it’s the people who make you win or lose elections.

“Every person says that they will come back again and again after winning. But making you win or lose is in the hands of people, in the hands of voters. To say in 2023, I will hoist the flag once again in 2024 is arrogance. If he keeps making comments on Opposition even on Independence Day, how will he build the nation?,” asked the Congress president.

#WATCH | Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge says, "Every person says that they come back again and again after winning. But making you win or lose is in the hands of people, in the hands of voters. To say in 2023, 'I will hoist the flag once again in 2024' is arrogance. If he… https://t.co/cGpDtbCNAb pic.twitter.com/dREbYVG97F — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2023

Attacking the Prime Minister, Kharge said PM Modi will hoist the national flag once again next year, but he will do that at his home.

On his absence from the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, he said that he had some eye-related problem and also other commitments.

“Firstly, I have some eye-related problems. Secondly, I had to hoist the Tricolour at my residence at 9.20 am as per protocols. Then I had to come to the Congress office and hoist the Tricolour here too. So, I could not have reached here,” said Kharge.

#WATCH | Congress president and LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge gives details on why he did not attend the #IndependenceDay celebration at the Red Fort today. He says, "Firstly, I have some eye-related problems. Secondly, I had to hoist the Tricolour at my residence at 9.20… pic.twitter.com/4KqdpMRVdK — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2023

“The security is so tight that they don’t let anyone else leave before the PM leaves…I thought that I will not be able to reach here on time…I thought it better to not go there to security situation and lack of time,” added the Congress chief.

Earlier while addressing the countrymen from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi exuded confidence that he will address the nation from the Red Fort next year to list out the progress on the promises he had made to the people.

“The promise for change brought me here, my performance brought me here once again. The coming five years are of unprecedented development and a golden moment to realise the dream of India as a developed nation by 2047,” the Prime Minister said.

“Next year, on August 15 from this same Red Fort I will list out the progress achieved by the nation and sing paeans to your strength, your resolve and your success with greater confidence,” Modi said in his last Independence Day address before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "In 2019, on the basis of performance, you blessed me once again…The next five years are for unprecedented development. The biggest golden moment to realise the dream of 2047 is the coming five years. The next time, on 15th August, from this Red… pic.twitter.com/PtwL73Sahg — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2023

The general elections are scheduled for April-May next year.

Modi said he had made a promise to the nation to usher in change in 2014.

“You reposed your trust in me. I tried to fulfill the trust you reposed in me. The promises I made earned me confidence over the past five years. I had promised you to change through reform, perform and transform. I have worked hard for the nation and I have worked with pride,” the Prime Minister said.

With inputs from agencies