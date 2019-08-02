You are here:

Watch: Saaho song 'Enni Soni' sees Prabhas seranade Shraddha Kapoor in picturesque locales

FP Staff

Aug 02, 2019 15:37:02 IST

After the success of 'Psycho Saiyaan', the makers of Saaho have released another track titled 'Enni Soni.' Sung by Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar, 'Enni Soni' sees the Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor romance each other amidst the snow-capped mountains.

While Shraddha wears flowy gowns, Prabhas looks sharp in colourful suits. Randhawa, known for his peppy compositions, has also written and composed the number.

Still from Saaho song 'Enni Soni'. YouTube screengrab

Here is the Saaho song 'Enni Soni'

Set to release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, the Sujeeth directorial also stars a bevy of Bollywood actors, starting from Shraddha as the female lead. Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Mandira Bedi will all play the antagonists. The film marks Shraddha's debut in Telugu film industry. It was reported that she will play the role of a cop from whose perspective the film is going to be narrated. She will reportedly perform some daredevil action stunts in the film. The makers recently released a game around the film titled 'Saaho The Game.'

Here is the announcement:

The action choreography of the film is being supervised by Kenny Bates, who has been the action director of massive Hollywood hits like Transformers, Mission: Impossible, Rush Hour, and Armageddon.

V Vamsi Krishna Reddy has produced the film alongside T-Series' Bhushan Kumar. Initially, the film was slated to hit the screens on 15 August but the makers postponed the release citing technical reasons. The spy thriller will now be out on 30 August.

Updated Date: Aug 02, 2019 15:37:02 IST

