Saaho song Psycho Saiyaan: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor groove to Tanishk Bagchi's party number

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's action thriller Saaho will soon hit the theatres. The makers released the first song from the film, 'Psycho Saiyaan', on Monday. A slow, rhythmic number, the song has been sung by Sachet Tandon, Dhvani Bhanushali, Tanishk Bagchi to Bagchi's composition. Shraddha looks sensuous in a shimmery, dark green dress while Prabhas looks dapper in an all-black ensemble.

Raju Sundaram's choreography sits perfectly on a slightly stiff Prabhas, who does away with minimal gestures and succeeds in passing it off as 'cool.' Shraddha, on the other hand, looks comfortable in the chic set-up and matches steps confidently with the Baahubali star.

Calling it the 'party anthem of the year', the makers released the track on social media.

Check out Psycho Saiyaan here

Set to release in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, Saaho also stars a bevy of Bollywood actors, from Shraddha as the female lead to actors Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Mandira Bedi as the antagonists.

The film marks Shraddha's debut in Telugu film industry. It was reported that she will play the role of a cop from whose perspective the film is going to be narrated. She will reportedly perform some daredevil action stunts in the film.

The action choreography of the film is being supervised by Kenny Bates, who has been the action director of massive Hollywood hits like Transformers, Mission: Impossible, Rush Hour and Armageddon.

V Vamsi Krishna Reddy has produced the film alongside T-Series' Bhushan Kumar.

Written and directed by Sujeeth, the film releases on Independence Day this year and will clash with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and John Abraham-starrer Balta House.

