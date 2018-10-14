You are here:

Housefull 4: Farhad Samji replaces Sajid Khan as director following sexual harassment allegations

Press Trust of India

Oct,14 2018 09:37:44 IST

The producers of Housefull 4 on 13 October   announced that Farhad Samji will be taking over the directing duties of the film after the exit of Sajid Khan.

Sajid announced his departure on 12 October after three women actors and a journalist accused him of sexual harassment.

Sajid Khan and Farhad Samji. Image from Twitter

Sajid Khan and Farhad Samji. Image from Twitter

The film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

In a statement, a spokesperson of the production house said, "Director of Housefull 3, Farhad Samji, will now direct Housefull 4."

Farhad Samji had co-directed the franchise's previous entry Housefull 3 along with his brother Sajid Samji.

The film's lead star Akshay Kumar announced 12 October that the shooting has been put on hold for now.

Soon after, Sajid said he was taking the "moral responsibility" to step down till he can allay the allegations.

Akshay's wife Twinkle was first to ask the film's cast to a "firm" stand on the allegations against the director.

Actor Nana Patekar, who has been accused by Tanushree Dutta of sexual misconduct on the sets of the film Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008, on Friday also dropped out of the film.

"Nanasaheb do not want any inconvenience caused to anyone and hence in the backdrop of false accusations levelled against him he thought it fit to distance himself with the ongoing project of Housefull 4," Malhar, son of Patekar, had said in a statement.

Patekar has denied the allegations levelled by Dutta.

Dutta's revelations have sparked what media is terming as India's #MeToo movement, where journalists, actors and professionals have taken to social media to talk about workplace harassment.

Updated Date: Oct 14, 2018 09:37 AM

tags: Akshay Kumar , Bollywood , BuzzPatrol , Housefull 4 , MeToo , MeToo in India , MeToo in India harassment allegations , Nana Patekar , Sajid Khan , Tanushree Dutta , Twinkle Khanna

also see

Farah Khan says Sajid will have to atone for his behaviour if proven guilty; Farhan Akhtar extends support to survivors

Farah Khan says Sajid will have to atone for his behaviour if proven guilty; Farhan Akhtar extends support to survivors

Sajid Khan steps down as Housefull 4 director; Akshay Kumar urges film's producers to cancel shoot

Sajid Khan steps down as Housefull 4 director; Akshay Kumar urges film's producers to cancel shoot

Riteish Deshmukh seconds Akshay Kumar's stance on Housefull 4: All the women need to be heard and not judged

Riteish Deshmukh seconds Akshay Kumar's stance on Housefull 4: All the women need to be heard and not judged