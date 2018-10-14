Housefull 4: Farhad Samji replaces Sajid Khan as director following sexual harassment allegations

The producers of Housefull 4 on 13 October announced that Farhad Samji will be taking over the directing duties of the film after the exit of Sajid Khan.

Sajid announced his departure on 12 October after three women actors and a journalist accused him of sexual harassment.

The film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

In a statement, a spokesperson of the production house said, "Director of Housefull 3, Farhad Samji, will now direct Housefull 4."

Farhad Samji had co-directed the franchise's previous entry Housefull 3 along with his brother Sajid Samji.

The film's lead star Akshay Kumar announced 12 October that the shooting has been put on hold for now.

Soon after, Sajid said he was taking the "moral responsibility" to step down till he can allay the allegations.

Akshay's wife Twinkle was first to ask the film's cast to a "firm" stand on the allegations against the director.

Appalled hearing multiple incidents of harassment and it is truly horrific to hear what these women have been through. Everyone involved in Housefull needs to take a firm stance on this issue. This cannot go on. — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) October 12, 2018

Actor Nana Patekar, who has been accused by Tanushree Dutta of sexual misconduct on the sets of the film Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008, on Friday also dropped out of the film.

"Nanasaheb do not want any inconvenience caused to anyone and hence in the backdrop of false accusations levelled against him he thought it fit to distance himself with the ongoing project of Housefull 4," Malhar, son of Patekar, had said in a statement.

Patekar has denied the allegations levelled by Dutta.

Dutta's revelations have sparked what media is terming as India's #MeToo movement, where journalists, actors and professionals have taken to social media to talk about workplace harassment.

Updated Date: Oct 14, 2018 09:37 AM