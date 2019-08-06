Saaho: First look of Arun Vijay as Vishwank in Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor's action thriller released

After revealing the character poster of Neil Nitin Mukesh's character Jai, the makers have released Arun Vijay's look as Vishwank in Saaho. Arun, in a fur coat and sunglasses, can be seen walking away from a helicopter.

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho marks the Telugu language film debut of Shraddha Kapoor. The film is also Prabhas' first release after the conclusion of the Baahubali series.

Arun also shared the poster via his official social media account. He hoped that the audience would love watching his character onscreen as much as he loved playing it.

Here’s #Vishwank from #Saaho ..

I’m sure you will love the character as much as I loved playing it!! 💪#SaahoFromAug30thpic.twitter.com/X5qLJSHOdL — ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) August 6, 2019

The promotional material of Saaho showed Shraddha and Prabhas in high-octane action sequences and car chases that seemed straight out of a Hollywood film. The action choreography has been supervised by Kenny Bates, who has worked on Hollywood hits like Transformers, Mission Impossible, Rush Hour and Armageddon. Peng Zhang, Dhilip Subbarayan, Stunt Silva, Stefan, Bob Brown and Ram - Lakshman have also served as action directors on Saaho.

Arun spoke to Cinema Express about working with Kenny, "We had a long stint in Abu Dhabi with Hollywood stunt men choreographing our moves to precision. The whole setup gave me a great opportunity to closely observe how Hollywood teams function on the sets." He further said that not even an additional punch of kick was shot and the choreographers did not allow the actors or the stuntmen to strain themselves.

Before Saaho, Arun was seen in Magizh Thirumeni's Thadam and the Mani Ratnam-directed Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

Saaho was initially scheduled to hit cinemas alongside John Abraham's Batla House and Akshay Kumar's space drama Mission Mangal. However, the makers postponed the release citing technical reasons. The spy thriller, produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy and T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, will now be out on 30 August in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Updated Date: Aug 06, 2019 15:49:06 IST