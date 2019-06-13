You are here:

Saaho teaser: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor perform high-octane stunts in Sujeeth's upcoming thriller

FP Staff

Jun 13, 2019 11:48:51 IST

The teaser of the highly-anticipated multilingual action film Saaho was released on 13 June (Thursday), introducing the characters played by Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor.

Prabhas in a still from Saaho teaser. YouTube

Tuned with suspenseful action music, the teaser shows Prabhas in high-speed bike chases and dramatic fight sequences that seem straight out of a Hollywood film. Kapoor is also seen taking down the bad guys. Glimpses of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar and Chunky Panday as the antagonists are featured in the brief video clip. The story also hints at a love story between Shraddha and Prabhas.

The action choreography of the film has been supervised by Kenny Bates, who has worked on Hollywood hits like Transformers, Mission ImpossibleRush Hour and Armageddon. Peng Zhang, Dhilip Subbarayan, Stunt Silva, Stefan, Bob Brown and Ram - Lakshman have also served as action directors on the film.

Watch the official teaser of Saaho here:

Saaho marks Kapoor's Telugu debut while it is Prabhas' first Bollywood film. V Vamsi Krishna Reddy has produced the film alongside T-Series' Bhushan Kumar.

Written and directed by Sujeeth, the film releases on Independence Day this year.

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2019 12:05:53 IST

