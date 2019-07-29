Prasthanam teaser: Sanjay Dutt plays an ambitious politician in Hindi remake of Telugu cult classic

The first teaser of Sanjay Dutt's upcoming drama Prasthanam was released earlier today (29 July) to mark the actor's 60th birthday. Prasthanam is the Hindi remake of the 2010 Telugu cult classic of the same name.

The trailer features Sanjay as a shrewd, ambitious political leader. With minimal dialogues, the teaser gives a glimpse of Sanjay's character and his climb up the political ladder. Following a contemporary political family, the story of Prasthanam is akin to that of the Mahabharata, dealing with complex questions on dharma, morality, desire, right and wrong.

Deva Katta, the director of the film, had earlier said, "Each character in Prasthanam has a very strong role to play for which we needed actors with great caliber. When the team came up with the idea to cast Manisha Koirala to play onscreen wife of Sanjay Dutt, it was a perfect match in my mind. I am looking forward to direct them both especially since they are coming back together after 10 years."

This is the first mega-budget project from Sanjay S Dutt Productions. Talking about the same, producer Maanayata Dutt (who is spearheading Sanjay S Dutt Productions) said in a statement, “We are proud to have Prasthanam as our first Hindi presentation under our banner. The film is an intense thrilling drama, whose essence will resonate with Indian audiences. The teaser is our gift to Sanju’s fans and thank them for their tremendous love and support through his journey.”

Apart from Sanjay, the film also stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur and Satyajeet Dubey. Prasthanam is slated to release on 20 September.

Earlier today, the makers of KGF Chapter 2 also unveiled the first look of the Sanjay as Adheera from the film. The film is a sequel to the 2018 Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 1.

Watch the teaser here:



Updated Date: Jul 29, 2019 16:46:36 IST